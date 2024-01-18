Ardell Beauty Announces Seamless Underlash Collection Expansion Featuring Three New Cult-Favorite Styles

Ardell's Seamless Collection, known for its hand-crafted and meticulously designed lashes are specially created for the underlash application technique, providing a seamless and effortless elegance that Ardell Beauty is renowned for. The expanded collection sets a new standard in lash application with its innovative, visually undetectable lash band. The All-Inclusive Naked Set offers a complete package to revolutionize your lash routine including 36 assorted length extensions, a Black Bond, a Clear Seal, a Gentle Remover, and a Contoured Applicator. Additionally, the refill packs, now available in Naked, 3D Faux Mink, and Light As Air, are equipped with 32 Lashes with 4 different lengths.

Naked provides a light volume with a delicate curl

3D Faux Mink gives full volume with intense black lashes

Light As Air offers a lightweight full volume and the longest lengths of all the styles

Ardell Beauty's commitment to diversity in lash solutions is exemplified through the evolution of the Seamless Lashes, which encourages users to see the lash, not the band. Offering complete customizability for up to six applications and a remarkably long-lasting hold of up to 10 days, these lashes epitomize long-wearing sophistication. The Seamless Underlash Collection brings professional salon experience to your home, making at-home lash application easy and convenient.

About ARDELL®

Created by artists for artists, ARDELL lashes are the top choice of makeup artists, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts worldwide. ARDELL continues to lead in lash innovation, consistently elevating the lash industry. Bringing professional salon results home, ARDELL offers a wide and unique range of faux lashes and styles for a personalized look every time. Follow ARDELL on Instagram (@Ardellbeauty) and TikTok (@ArdellBeautyOfficial).

SOURCE ARDELL Beauty

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.