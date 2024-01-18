Ardell Beauty Announces Seamless Underlash Collection Expansion Featuring Three New Cult-Favorite Styles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDELL Beauty is thrilled to announce an expansion of The Seamless Underlash Collection in three new styles -- the Cult-Favorite Naked lash, luxurious 3D Faux Mink, and weightless Light as Air. This newness is set to build on the momentum of the franchise's initial, late-2023 launch, which included Wispies and Faux Mink. The collection's introduction to the market was a redefining moment for lash enhancement, thanks to Seamless' patented customizable lash extension clusters. Elevating the lash game to new heights, the three new launches also offer a flawless and no-show band lash experience. Now available at Ulta, Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, Target and ArdellShop.com.
Ardell's Seamless Collection, known for its hand-crafted and meticulously designed lashes are specially created for the underlash application technique, providing a seamless and effortless elegance that Ardell Beauty is renowned for. The expanded collection sets a new standard in lash application with its innovative, visually undetectable lash band. The All-Inclusive Naked Set offers a complete package to revolutionize your lash routine including 36 assorted length extensions, a Black Bond, a Clear Seal, a Gentle Remover, and a Contoured Applicator. Additionally, the refill packs, now available in Naked, 3D Faux Mink, and Light As Air, are equipped with 32 Lashes with 4 different lengths.
Naked provides a light volume with a delicate curl
3D Faux Mink gives full volume with intense black lashes
Light As Air offers a lightweight full volume and the longest lengths of all the styles
Ardell Beauty's commitment to diversity in lash solutions is exemplified through the evolution of the Seamless Lashes, which encourages users to see the lash, not the band. Offering complete customizability for up to six applications and a remarkably long-lasting hold of up to 10 days, these lashes epitomize long-wearing sophistication. The Seamless Underlash Collection brings professional salon experience to your home, making at-home lash application easy and convenient.
About ARDELL® Created by artists for artists, ARDELL lashes are the top choice of makeup artists, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts worldwide. ARDELL continues to lead in lash innovation, consistently elevating the lash industry. Bringing professional salon results home, ARDELL offers a wide and unique range of faux lashes and styles for a personalized look every time. Follow ARDELL on Instagram (@Ardellbeauty) and TikTok (@ArdellBeautyOfficial).
