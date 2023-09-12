Ardell Beauty Expands Their Naked Collection with New Extensions & Trios

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDELL Beauty, is pleased to announce the latest iteration of their cult-favorite Naked collection. The launch includes two different styles of lashes: Naked Trios and Naked Extensions, live on Ulta.com, Walgreens.com,Target.com and ArdellShop.com

These two styles are meticulously designed for those who have a seasoned understanding of lash enhancement, as well as for professional lash artists seeking unparalleled quality.

The new Naked additions to the collection offer complete customizability, allowing you to curate a lash masterpiece that accentuates your unique beauty.

Naked Trios

Priced at $12.00 USD, the collection comes at the rise of self-care and at-home beauty trends with consumers opting for quicker beauty fixes. Apply your lashes 3X faster with Naked Trios, the ideal lashes for volume and length that can last up to 3 days! Simply apply the lashes over or under your natural lashes with the DUO Longwear Lash Glue within the kit and bring your look from subtle, to elevated chic.

Naked Extensions

Looking for a more permanent fix for a fraction of the cost? Allow us to introduce Naked Extensions, priced at $12.00. With seamless blends, feathery soft feels, and voluminous individuals, these lashes are the solution to every lash obsessed queen -- the days of scrambling to get a fill or fresh set are over with these simple, DIY, at home lashes and thanks to Ardell's LashTite professional-grade adhesive, you can tote your custom look for up to two weeks! Spend less time getting ready and more time getting compliments in Ardell's Naked Lash Extensions, latest launch, and must-have lash collection!

About ARDELL®

Created by artists for artists, ARDELL lashes are favored by makeup artists, celebrities, and beauty enthusiasts worldwide to help express individuality and enhance one's natural beauty. Staying at the forefront of lash innovation and development for over 50 years, ARDELL continually creates new collections with its easy-to-use, unique range of faux lashes and styles, expanding into brow products and accessories. Patented pre-cut lashes and lash clusters with lightweight lash fibers of different lengths and widths create a unique and personalized look every time. For more information, contact [email protected]. Follow ARDELL on Instagram (@Ardellbeauty) and TikTok (@ArdellBeautyOfficial).

