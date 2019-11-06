Ardelyx Announces Presentation at Kidney Week 2019

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal diseases, today announced a late-breaking oral presentation of its recently announced AMPLIFY Phase 3 clinical data will be presented at Kidney Week 2019, the American Society of Nephrology's Annual Meeting, to be held November 5-10, 2019, in Washington D.C.

The late-breaking presentation will include data from AMPLIFY, the pivotal Phase 3 study of tenapanor in combination with phosphate binders in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis whose hyperphosphatemia was not previously controlled with binders alone.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation:

Title: Efficacy of tenapanor in combination with phosphate binders in patients with CKD on dialysis with uncontrolled hyperphosphatemia on phosphate binders alone.

Abstract Number: TH-PO1187

Date / Time: Thursday, November 7, 10:00am-12:00pm ET

Presenters: Pablo E. Pergola, Renal Associates, P.A., San Antonio, TX, USA, David P. Rosenbaum, Ardelyx, Inc., Fremont, CA, USA, Yang Yang, Ardelyx, Inc., Fremont, CA, USA, and Glenn Chertow, Division of Nephrology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

For more information about Kidney Week 2019, visit https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on enhancing the way people with cardiorenal diseases are treated by developing first-in-class medicines. Ardelyx's cardiorenal pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of tenapanor for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in people with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) who are on dialysis, and RDX013, a potassium secretagogue program for the potential treatment of high potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease. In addition, Ardelyx has received approval of IBSRELA (tenapanor). To efficiently bring its treatments to market, Ardelyx is pursuing strategic collaborations for tenapanor for IBS-C and hyperphosphatemia in certain territories. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin (formerly known as Kyowa Hakko Kirin) in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.ardelyx.com and connect with us on Twitter @Ardelyx.

