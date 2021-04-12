Ardelyx Announces Upcoming Data Presentation at ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021

FREMONT, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiorenal diseases, today announced that it will present a poster highlighting data from NORMALIZE, an ongoing Phase 4 trial designed to evaluate the ability of tenapanor alone or in combination with sevelamer to achieve normal serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis at the ISN World Congress of Nephrology 2021, which will take place virtually April 16-19, 2021.

Details on Ardelyx's poster:

Abstract Title: A Long-Term, Open Label Study to Evaluate the Ability of Tenapanor Alone or in Combination with Sevelamer to Achieve Normal Serum Phosphorus in Patients with CKD on Dialysis (NORMALIZE)

Authors: David P. Rosenbaum, Yang Yang, Arnold Silva, German T. Hernandez, Geoffrey A. Block

Abstract number: WCN21-0374

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiorenal diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and has an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories.

