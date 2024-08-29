Ardelyx, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts against Ardelyx, Inc

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 15, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx,Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARDX) in the United States District Court for the District

of Massachusetts on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardelyx securities between October 31, 2023 and July 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that, in the Company's submission to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, Forms 10-Q filed on October 31, 2023 and May 2, 2024, and in its Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2024, Ardelyx indicated that it would apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA. Further, on earnings call on May 2, 2024, Defendant Michael Raab advised analysts that "our intent is to enter TDAPA." But then on July 2, 2024, Ardelyx shocked investors by disclosing that it had decided not to apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA.

Upon the dissemination of this news, Ardelyx's stock price fell $2.29 per share, or 30.25%, to close at $5.28 per share on July 2, 2024.

