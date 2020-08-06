Ardelyx Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiovascular diseases, today reported business highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

"Over the last quarter, we continued to make critical progress towards our goal of providing our first-in-class therapy tenapanor to adult CKD patients on dialysis with elevated serum phosphorus, a condition, despite traditional therapies, that has been associated with poor survival outcomes," said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. "This past June, we submitted a New Drug Application to the FDA for this indication, and we expect to receive notification of its acceptance for substantive review and our PDUFA date by early September. As part of our filing, we included additional, robust data reconfirming tenapanor's ability to lower and control serum phosphorous levels at a rate better than those reported with phosphate binders alone. In addition, during the quarter, we augmented our senior leadership team with the hiring of an experienced chief commercial officer and chief financial officer as we prepare for launch and evolving into a revenue-generating company."

Recent Business and Pipeline Updates

Submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the review of tenapanor as a first-in-class therapy to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. The filing is supported by three successful Phase 3 studies demonstrating tenapanor's ability to reduce phosphate levels, with two trials evaluating tenapanor as a monotherapy and the third evaluating tenapanor as part of a dual mechanism approach with phosphate binders.

Released additional positive data from the ongoing NORMALIZE Phase 4 study, which showed that foundational use of tenapanor as monotherapy or with sevelamer enabled up to 47.4% of CKD patients on dialysis to achieve normal serum phosphorus levels (<4.6 mg/dL), a 58% improvement over current standard of care.

Announced that Ardelyx's collaboration partner in Japan , Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KKC), presented data at the European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association annual meeting (ERA-EDTA 2020) from a Phase 2 study designed to evaluate if, with tenapanor, patients with hyperphosphatemia undergoing hemodialysis could achieve at least a 30% decrease in mean pill burden while maintaining their serum phosphorus level. The results demonstrated that tenapanor enabled a significant reduction in overall pill burden (mean reduction in phosphate binder pill usage by 80%), while maintaining serum phosphorus control.

, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KKC), presented data at the European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association annual meeting (ERA-EDTA 2020) from a Phase 2 study designed to evaluate if, with tenapanor, patients with hyperphosphatemia undergoing hemodialysis could achieve at least a 30% decrease in mean pill burden while maintaining their serum phosphorus level. The results demonstrated that tenapanor enabled a significant reduction in overall pill burden (mean reduction in phosphate binder pill usage by 80%), while maintaining serum phosphorus control. Strengthened leadership team with the appointment of two senior executives:

Justin Renz , a veteran biopharma executive with over 20 years of experience, as chief financial officer; and

, a veteran biopharma executive with over 20 years of experience, as chief financial officer; and

Susan Rodriguez , a highly experienced global biopharma marketing and sales executive with a proven track record of building commercial organizations and leading successful new product launches, as chief commercial officer

Expected 2020 Milestones

Receive notification from the FDA regarding the acceptance for substantive review of the NDA submission and PDUFA date in September 2020

Initiate the OPTIMIZE clinical trial, a study designed to inform physicians on the integration of tenapanor as a foundational therapy into clinical practice, this year

Present AMPLIFY and PHREEDOM Phase 3 clinical trial results at upcoming medical congresses

Report completed NORMALIZE Phase 4 clinical trial results at an upcoming medical conference

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash Position : As of June 30, 2020 , Ardelyx had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $204.8 million , as compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $247.5 million as of December 31, 2019 .

: As of , Ardelyx had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of , as compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of as of . Revenue : The company generated $1.8 million in revenue, which primarily represents collaborative development revenue, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 .

: The company generated in revenue, which primarily represents collaborative development revenue, for the three months ended . R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses were $18.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , a decrease of $0.6 million , or approximately 3 percent, compared to $19.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in external R&D expenses, with a $1.1 million decrease in tenapanor-related expenses, as well as a $0.6 million decrease in RDX013 program-related expenses, partially offset by $0.7 million of higher expenses attributable to the research programs being conducted under the Research Collaboration and Option Agreement entered into between Ardelyx and KKC in 2019 and general R&D expenses. Of the overall tenapanor-related decrease, approximately $7.9 million was related to lower clinical study costs due to the winding down of expenses associated with the Phase 3 clinical program for tenapanor for the control of hyperphosphatemia, offset by an out-of-period adjustment that reduced clinical trial expenses by $4.1 million ; and an approximately $2.1 million decrease in validation-related manufacturing expenses; offset by increase of $4.6 million related to regulatory expenses that included $2.9 million paid to the FDA for the filing of the NDA for tenapanor for control of serum phosphorus.

: Research and development expenses were for the three months ended , a decrease of , or approximately 3 percent, compared to for the three months ended . The decrease was due primarily to a decrease in external R&D expenses, with a decrease in tenapanor-related expenses, as well as a decrease in RDX013 program-related expenses, partially offset by of higher expenses attributable to the research programs being conducted under the Research Collaboration and Option Agreement entered into between Ardelyx and KKC in 2019 and general R&D expenses. Of the overall tenapanor-related decrease, approximately was related to lower clinical study costs due to the winding down of expenses associated with the Phase 3 clinical program for tenapanor for the control of hyperphosphatemia, offset by an out-of-period adjustment that reduced clinical trial expenses by ; and an approximately decrease in validation-related manufacturing expenses; offset by increase of related to regulatory expenses that included paid to the FDA for the filing of the NDA for tenapanor for control of serum phosphorus. G&A Expenses : General and administrative expenses were $7.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , an increase of $1.6 million , or approximately 31 percent, compared to $5.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 . The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and related personnel costs, including stock-based compensation costs, and an increase in professional services.

: General and administrative expenses were for the three months ended , an increase of , or approximately 31 percent, compared to for the three months ended . The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and related personnel costs, including stock-based compensation costs, and an increase in professional services. Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $25.0 million , as compared to $25.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 .

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiovascular diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company submitted an NDA to the FDA on June 30, 2020. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue program, for the potential treatment of high potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in the respective territories.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential for Ardelyx's product candidates in treating the diseases and conditions for which they are being developed, the potential for the use of tenapanor as monotherapy and as part of a dual mechanism approach with tenapanor and phosphate binders for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia, the potential for tenapanor alone or with adjunctive use of phosphate binders to achieve normal serum phosphorus levels, Ardelyx's expectations regarding the potential receipt, and the timing thereof, of notification from the FDA of the acceptance for substantive review of its NDA for tenapanor, and Ardelyx's expectations regarding the presentation of its clinical data at medical congresses in 2020. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Ardelyx's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties associated with the regulatory approval process and uncertainties in the drug commercialization process. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2020, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ardelyx, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands)





June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019



(Unaudited)

(1) Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 100,494

$ 181,133 Short-term investments



104,347



66,379 Unbilled revenue



750



750 Property and equipment, net



2,501



3,436 Right-of-use assets



2,945



3,970 Prepaid and other assets



6,306



4,114 Total assets

$ 217,343

$ 259,782













Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Accounts payable

$ 4,212

$ 2,187 Accrued compensation and benefits



3,081



4,453 Current portion of operating lease liability



2,826



2,608 Loan payable, current portion



13,716



1,183 Deferred revenue



2,241



4,541 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



7,574



7,248 Operating lease liability, net of current portion



608



2,076 Loan payable, net of current portion



36,735



48,831 Stockholders' equity



146,350



186,655 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 217,343

$ 259,782

________________ (1) Derived from the audited financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10–K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Ardelyx, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2020

2019

2020

2019





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues:

























Licensing revenue

$ 706

$ —

$ 706

$ —

Collaborative development revenue



1,125



—



2,300



—

Other revenue



5



18



43



18

Total revenues



1,836



18



3,049



18

Operating expenses:

























Cost of revenue



141



—



141



—

Research and development



18,864



19,475



34,708



39,856

General and administrative



7,038



5,371



14,176



10,488

Total operating expenses



26,043



24,846



49,025



50,344

Loss from operations



(24,207)



(24,828)



(45,976)



(50,326)

Interest expense



(1,226)



(1,451)



(2,583)



(2,885)

Other income, net



477



812



1,230



1,602

Loss before provision for income taxes



(24,956)



(25,467)



(47,329)



(51,609)

Provision for income taxes



—



—



—



2

Net loss

$ (24,956)

$ (25,467)

$ (47,329)

$ (51,611)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.28)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.53)

$ (0.82)

Shares used in computing net loss per share - basic

and diluted



89,080,046



62,651,863



88,980,353



62,599,371

Comprehensive loss:

























Net loss

$ (24,956)

$ (25,467)

$ (47,329)

$ (51,611)

Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities



361



4



297



54

Comprehensive loss

$ (24,595)

$ (25,463)

$ (47,032)

$ (51,557)



SOURCE Ardelyx

Related Links

http://www.ardelyx.com

