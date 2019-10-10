Ardelyx to Host Analyst Day in New York

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), today announced that it will hold an Analyst Day on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET in New York City. This year's event will focus on a review of late stage clinical development and commercial potential in hyperphosphatemia, pipeline program in hyperkalemia and the recent approval of the Company's New Drug Application for tenapanor for the treatment of IBS-C. Leading nephrologist, Myles Wolf, M.D., Chief of Nephrology, Duke University, will offer a clinician's perspective on the challenges of treating hyperphosphatemia in patients with CKD on dialysis.

A live webcast of the event will be available for 30 days on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of Ardelyx's website at www.ardelyx.com.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on enhancing the lives of people with cardiorenal diseases by developing first-in-class medicines that matter. Ardelyx's cardiorenal pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of tenapanor for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in people with CKD on dialysis, and RDX013, a potassium secretagogue program for the potential treatment of high potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease. On September 3, 2019, the company reported positive data from AMPLIFY, a pivotal Phase 3 study investigating tenapanor in combination with phosphate binders in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis whose hyperphosphatemia was not previously controlled with binders alone. The study successfully met the primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, including demonstrating a statistically significant mean reduction in serum phosphorus from baseline to the end of the treatment period. On September 12, 2019, Ardelyx received approval of IBSRELA (tenapanor) for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). To efficiently bring its treatments to market, Ardelyx is pursuing strategic collaborations for IBSRELA for IBS-C and tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in certain territories. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin Company Limited in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.ardelyx.com and connect with us on Twitter @Ardelyx.

