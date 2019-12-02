Ardelyx to Host Conference Call on December 3 to Review Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 PHREEDOM Study

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal diseases, announced that it will hold a conference call tomorrow, December 3, at 8:00 am Eastern Time to review the results from the pivotal Phase 3 PHREEDOM study evaluating tenapanor in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on dialysis. Tenapanor is Ardelyx's investigational, first-in-class, small molecule, non-binder, phosphate absorption inhibitor.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (855) 296-9612 (domestic) or (920) 663-6277 (international) and refer to conference ID 8065608. Live audio of the conference call and accompanying slides will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.ardelyx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 60 days following the call.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on enhancing the way people with cardiorenal diseases are treated by developing first-in-class medicines. Ardelyx's cardiorenal pipeline includes tenapanor, a treatment of hyperphosphatemia in people with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) who are on dialysis, and RDX013, a potassium secretagogue program for the potential treatment of high potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease. In addition, Ardelyx has received approval of IBSRELA (tenapanor). To efficiently bring its treatments to market, Ardelyx is pursuing strategic collaborations for tenapanor for IBS-C and hyperphosphatemia in certain territories. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin (formerly known as Kyowa Hakko Kirin) in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.ardelyx.com and connect with us on Twitter @Ardelyx.

