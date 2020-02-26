Ardelyx to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

FREMONT, Calif, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) today announced that Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Boston, MA.

To access the live webcast of Ardelyx's presentation please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor section of the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ardelyx website for 60 days following the conference.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on enhancing the way people with cardiorenal diseases are treated by developing first-in-class medicines. Ardelyx's cardiorenal pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of tenapanor for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with CKD on dialysis, and RDX013, a potassium secretagogue program for the potential treatment of high potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease. In addition, Ardelyx has received approval of IBSRELA (tenapanor). To efficiently bring its treatments to market, Ardelyx is pursuing strategic collaborations for IBSRELA for IBS-C and tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia in certain territories. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin (formerly known as Kyowa Hakko Kirin) in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada.

