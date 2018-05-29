Ardelyx to Present at the Jefferies 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

FREMONT, Calif., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) today announced that Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. ET in New York City.
To access the live webcast of Ardelyx's presentation please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor section of the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ardelyx website for 60 days following the conference.
About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx is focused on enhancing the way people with renal diseases are treated by developing first-in-class medicines. Ardelyx's renal pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of tenapanor for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in people with end-stage renal disease who are on dialysis and RDX013, a potassium secretagogue program for the potential treatment of high potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease. In addition, Ardelyx has completed Phase 3 development of tenapanor for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and anticipates submitting a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for this indication in the second half of 2018. To efficiently bring its treatments to market, Ardelyx is pursing strategic collaborations in the U.S. and other countries, including through established agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada. For more information, please visit www.ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on Twitter @Ardelyx.
