Ardelyx to Webcast Virtual Analyst Day

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiovascular diseases, today announced that it will hold a virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. This year's event will focus on the company's launch and commercialization plans in anticipation of the potential approval of tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. Additionally, the company will review its pipeline therapeutic for hyperkalemia.

The management team will be joined by:

German Hernandez , M.D., FASN, FACP, associate nephrologist at El Paso Kidney Specialists and clinical associate professor of medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center , will review tenapanor's unique profile.

Jennifer Robinson, president of Spherix Global Insights, will present data on the challenges of treating hyperphosphatemia in patients with CKD on dialysis.

Douglas Paul, PharmD, Ph.D., vice president and partner at MME, will discuss value perceptions across payers, patients and healthcare professionals.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Ardelyx website via the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section at https://ir.ardelyx.com/events-and-presentations.

About Ardelyx, Inc.

Ardelyx is focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to enhance the lives of patients with kidney and cardiovascular diseases. Ardelyx is advancing tenapanor, a novel product candidate to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis, for which the company's NDA is currently under review by the FDA, with a PDUFA goal date of April 29, 2021. Ardelyx is also advancing RDX013, a potassium secretagogue program, for the potential treatment of high potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease. In addition, Ardelyx received FDA approval of IBSRELA® (tenapanor) on September 12, 2019. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in the respective territories.

