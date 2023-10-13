Arden at Huntersville, Coming 2024, Hires Nahleena Moore as Community Manager

The recruitment of the first employee for Arden at Huntersville, situated in the greater Charlotte, NC area, symbolizes further expansion for the property management company and initiates the construction phase for the new 55+ community, set to open its doors in 2024.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arden at Huntersville joins sister community Arden at Indian Land as one of two "55 and better" apartment rental communities under construction in the greater Charlotte, NC area. Arden at Huntersville is happy to welcome Nahleena Moore as its community manager and first hire. Moore joins the operations team and brings her 20 years of experience in operational leadership to Arden, where she began working on September 5, 2023.

Nahleena Moore Headshot

"We're excited to have hired such massive talent in our own backyard," said Jim Lindsey, Managing Partner of Arden. "Nahleena will certainly be pivotal to our community connections and the company's growth while she builds a team that will be recognized locally and nationally for its dedication and operational excellence."

The new community of Arden at Huntersville will open in 2024, helping bring new alternatives to traditional senior housing as a 55+ rental community. It's the second of four Arden communities to be built in the greater Charlotte area.

To help build local business partnerships and foster connections to the broader area, Arden sought a community manager who was engaged, excellent, and growth-minded—and found Nahleena, who has lived in Huntersville since 1999.

For more than 15 years, Moore has built a relationship with Natalie Edeburn, who will now serve as her direct supervisor. Both Edeburn and Moore have a passion for operational excellence; Edeburn has enjoyed watching Moore successfully grow her career and reputation through a solid work ethic and dedication to building top teams in the industry.

"I've always been a relationship builder, and the opportunity to work at Arden with Natalie is a special one," said Moore. "I'm ready to help build Arden at Huntersville from the ground up through connecting in meaningful ways with our residents, cultivating a dedicated team, and creating an experience that can help the community grow together." Moore has been personally involved in community engagement in Huntersville for the last decade and looks forward to taking her team to future community events and meetings to grow Arden's reach.

Moore has excelled in the multifamily housing industry. Her attention to detail and problem-solving capabilities have helped her lead various teams and lease-ups to success. Some of Moore's awards include, 2009 Greystar People Award, 2012 Greystar Green Award, 2017 GCAA Leadership Lyceum, Certified Apartment Manager (CAM) and Certified Apartment Portfolio Supervisor (CAPS) through the National Apartment Association, and 2021 & 2022 Bainbridge Social Media of the Year Award.

Upon joining Arden, Moore has worked toward growing a well-balanced team, becoming more involved in the local community, helping create brand awareness for Arden, and building up partnerships with businesses and prospects to underscore the opportunities that Arden brings to the area—especially for locals looking for a 55+ residential option. Prospect events will give future residents a sense of connection and comfort in the community being built at Arden. Additionally, with floor plan designs and amenities that are intentionally selected based on future resident needs, including social events, resident-led clubs, a variety of both 1- and 2-bedroom layouts, and hands-free access to buildings, every experience at Arden is designed with the residents in mind.

With this new construction, Arden at Huntersville is dedicated to growing a team that loves what they do, building relationships within the neighborhood, and growing together. Their dedication to this meaningful growth is also underscored with their One Tree Planted initiative—for every apartment home at Arden (a name which means "great forest") one tree will be planted.

The U.S. active adult (55+) community market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.02% from 2023 to 2030 to reach USD 805.0 billion by 2030.1 As seniors in the Southeast U.S. seek out purpose from their communities, it's become vital to allow residents to cultivate a lifestyle all their own. Through offering a better life with amenities, activities, and options that appeal to "55 and better" active adults, Arden continues to grow, most recently with Arden at Huntersville.

Pre-leasing will begin in October 2023 at Arden at Huntersville, with move-ins expected to begin in Summer of 2024. The information center will open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. Schedule a tour today.

In addition to Arden at Indian Land and Arden at Huntersville, there are several more communities in the Arden pipeline across the Southeast. For businesses interested in partnering with us to provide top-notch services for our 55+ community residents, please reach out directly.

About Arden at Huntersville

Arden at Huntersville is a brand new, active adult community close to downtown Huntersville, NC. Arden focuses on universal design and community-focused living for 55+ residents. Our maintenance-free and welcoming environment is designed for vibrant living. Arden at Huntersville is owned and operated by Arden, founded in 2020. For more information, visit onearden.com .

1 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-active-adult-community-market

