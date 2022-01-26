Arden Group Completes Transactions Valued at Over $3.2 Billion In 2021

PHIILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arden Group (Arden), a vertically integrated real estate investment management firm, announced 2021 was another successful year, as the company closed 41 transactions representing $3.2 billion in total deal volume.

The firm's transactions throughout 2021 consisted of numerous acquisitions, dispositions, and financing for properties throughout the U.S. across a variety of asset classes including industrial, multifamily, life science, hospitality, and office. Arden also continued to expand its real estate management platform with investments in qualified Opportunity Zones as well as launching its new Arden Logistics Parks division focused on the acquisition and management of light industrial properties nationwide and the launch of Arden Digital Ventures, the firm's prop-tech investment initiative.

"Arden had a tremendously active year in 2021, executing over $3.2 billion worth of transactions while further expanding our diversified platform despite a highly challenging investment environment," said Craig A. Spencer, Chairman and CEO of Arden Group. "Since its inception in 1989, Arden has successfully navigated its way across a variety of market cycles and that continued over the last year as we nearly tripled our average annual transaction volume. Arden continues to advance its position as one of the nation's leading real estate investment firms and we're excited to build on our strong momentum throughout 2022."

Transaction highlights for the firm throughout 2021 include the following:

Industrial Sector:

Arden completed 19 industrial transactions in 2021 totaling $1.9 billion in acquisitions and capital markets transactions.

in acquisitions and capital markets transactions. The firm also announced a joint venture with Arcapita in November to acquire U.S. industrial properties seeded with an initial portfolio valued at over $800 million .

Opportunity Zone Investments:

Arden invested in Qualified Opportunity Zone properties nationwide in the multifamily, life science, and student housing sectors, committing $124 million of equity to five acquisitions with a total capitalization of $622 million .

of equity to five acquisitions with a total capitalization of . The firm has expanded into seven Opportunity Zone markets, including New York City , Philadelphia , Jersey City , Nashville , Miami , Las Vegas and Salt Lake City .

Hospitality Sector:

Arden acquired the 421-key Grand Bay Hotel San Francisco in Redwood Shores, California and completed a $57 million senior mezzanine loan investment in the newly-constructed Margaritaville Resort Times Square hotel in New York City .

and completed a senior mezzanine loan investment in the newly-constructed Margaritaville Resort Times Square hotel in . Over 2020 and 2021, Arden has successfully restructured the debt in its hotel portfolio.

Office Sector:

Arden completed $338 million of office transactions in 2021, including selling the BB&T Center office building in Charlotte and acquiring a portfolio of five buildings and two development sites in the Silicon Slopes area of Salt Lake City, Utah .

of office transactions in 2021, including selling the BB&T Center office building in and acquiring a portfolio of five buildings and two development sites in the Silicon Slopes area of . The firm also saw strong leasing activity throughout its office portfolio including completing approximately 100,000 square feet of leases at 1735 Market Street and 31,000 square feet of leases at the Four Falls property, both in Philadelphia .

About Arden Group

Arden Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment management firm focused on equity and debt investments in the top 25 US MSA's. Founded in 1989, Arden has acquired over $6 billion of properties and asset managed in excess of $11 billion of commercial real estate assets since inception. In 2012, Arden Group established Arden Fund Management, its real estate equity and debt fund management business with offices in Philadelphia, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Newport Beach. Arden Group has been consistently ranked globally as a top performing Private Fund Manager by both Cambridge Associates and Preqin including Preqin's #1 global ranking in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Visit www.ardengroup.com.

