Arden Logistics Parks Selects Stream Realty Partners for North Park 34 Leasing Assignment in North Houston

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nov. 30, 2023 – Philadelphia-based Arden Logistics Parks (ALP), Arden Group's national logistics real estate operating platform, has awarded Stream Realty Partners a new leasing assignment for a 34-building business park located in Houston, Texas.

Aerial shot of North Park 34 in North Houston. (Photo courtesy of Stream Realty Partners, which grants the right to use and distribute for editorial purposes now and in the future.)

Stream, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, will now oversee leasing activities for the recently rebranded North Park 34, an 865,000-square-foot industrial business park located on the northwest corner of the Beltway 8 and Hardy Toll Road intersection. Stream Houston Senior Vice President Boone Smith, Senior Associate Abraham Richardson, and Associate Meg Zschappel will serve as leasing agents. Analyst Jax Rawlinson will provide leasing support.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Arden Logistics Parks to lease this sprawling project in North Houston, now known as North Park 34," said Richardson. "Together with Arden Logistics Parks, we are committed to repositioning this exceptional property in Houston, breathing new life into one of North Houston's hidden gems."

"The repositioned North Park 34 is a premium campus that provides tenants with what they are seeking in a new industrial space, including flexibility and first-class amenities," said Robert Timmons, Managing Director of Asset Management for ALP. "The upgrades we have implemented have the property well-positioned to support the needs of today's industrial users, and we look forward to working with Stream on their proactive leasing program throughout the Houston market."

North Park 34 provides expedited access to Interstate 45, Interstate 69, and George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The business park offers an abundance of space layouts and configurations, with made-ready suites available for immediate occupancy. Suites at North Park 34 range in size from 1,500 square feet to 40,000 square feet. Grade level, semi-dock and dock-high loading configurations are available. The business park features on-site property management and is equipped with ample surface parking.

ALP acquired the asset in November 2021 and immediately began implementing institutional-quality capital upgrades to the building exteriors and tenant suites. Such improvements include a more traditional office/warehouse configuration, exterior painting of all 34 buildings, interior/exterior lighting package upgrades to energy-efficient LED fixtures, installation of drought tolerate landscaping to reduce water consumption, and full interior renovations to 21 vacant suites. The market response to these value-add improvements has resulted in the execution of 92 leases totaling 436,000 square feet in less than 24 months.

For leasing information about North Park 34 by Arden Logistics Parks, contact Stream Houston at 713.300.0300.

About Stream Realty Partners

Stream Realty Partners is a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services including leasing, Legendary CX property management, tenant and landlord representation, capital markets, investment management and sales, development, construction management, national program management, workplace strategies, strategic marketing, and dedicated research. The company is headquartered in Dallas and operates 15 core offices in markets that cover areas including Alexandria, VA; Arlington, VA; Atlanta; Austin; Boca Raton; Charleston; Charlotte; Chicago; Colorado Springs; Dallas; Denver; Fort Lauderdale; Fort Worth; Greenville, SC; Houston; the Inland Empire; Irvine; Los Angeles; Miami; Nashville; Orange County; Phoenix; Raleigh-Durham; Reston, VA; San Antonio; Tysons; Washington, D.C.; and West Palm Beach. Since 1996, Stream has grown to more than 1,350 professionals and now completes more than $6.9 billion annually in office, industrial, retail, healthcare, land, and data center transactions. For information, visit www.streamrealty.com and follow Stream on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Arden Logistics Parks

Established by Arden Group in 2021 as a best-in-class logistics real estate operating platform, Arden Logistics Parks specializes in the acquisition, improvement and property management of light industrial business parks. The real estate investment business operates a geographically diverse portfolio of last mile facilities in highly sought-after urban infill locations. For more information, please visit https://www.ardenlogisticsparks.com.

