Ardenna and HUVRdata Announce a New Joint Solution Combining AI-Based Defect Detection Automation With Enterprise Industrial Asset Management Solutions For The Energy Sector

Industrial customers using HUVRdata's platform already enjoy valuable efficiencies and benefits afforded by the unique combination of features offered in the platform, which include the storage of inspection data from disparate sources in a structured and secure database, customer-defined inspection checklists and report formats, comprehensive diagnostic analytics, and business system integrations. The integration of Ardenna's software further enhances the platform by automating the defect detection process and automated defect labeling.

There are three main challenges enterprise asset owners face when integrating drones into their O&M work flows: (1) incorporating data from multiple disparate sources in a way that meets IT security, scaling and access requirements, (2) reducing data review time and minimizing human error, and (3) Integrating the reporting /analytics within existing business systems.

"The HUVR / Ardenna solution will bring leading edge technologies to the energy sector offering our clients opportunities to enjoy immediate ROI, automation and efficiencies in their inspection O&M workflows", said Ben Williams, HUVRdata Co-Founder.

"Enterprise customers are integrating new methods of data capture, such as by drone, into the O&M workflow as a way to improve worker safety and supplement the types of information being collected on their assets", said David Patterson, Ardenna's Director of Business Development. "By integrating our automated defect detection capabilities into HUVR's platform, O&M groups within Enterprise organizations are able to leverage these new data capture methodologies in a timely and cost-effective manner".

The companies will be featuring a demonstration of this combined offering at the Energy Drone Coalition Summit, June 20-21, 2018 in Houston, TX and will be looking to engage 3 lead customers for early access to these transformative technologies. Visit Ardenna and HUVRdata at booths 1102 and 1104, respectively, to learn more about the engagement offering and the benefits of leveraging this platform for your infrastructure inspection needs.

About Ardenna

Privately held and established in 2017 as a spin-off venture of Bihrle Applied Research Inc. (www.bihrle.com), Hampton, VA-based Ardenna offers computer vision and machine learning solutions for the automated detection, classification and reporting of anomalies found during the inspection of critical infrastructure. Ardenna's initial solution, RailVision™ was a groundbreaking success with BNSF Railway in the achievement of truly automated long-range UAS supplemental track inspections. Building upon this success, Ardenna is now introducing these intelligent automation capabilities to the energy sector (wind turbine, electric utility, pipeline and solar). More information is available at www.ardenna.com

About HUVRdata

Privately held and established in 2014, Austin-based HUVRdata provides Enterprise Industrial Asset Management Solutions used by Fortune 500 industrial Asset Owners. Our clients utilize HUVRdata's SaaS Platform to structure image data, incorporate Inspector collected data and integrate to existing asset management solutions in a seamless and cost-effective manner. HUVRdata's reporting and analytic solutions focus on bringing Operations and Maintenance savings in the Energy, Utility and Telecommunications Industries. More information is available at www.huvrdata.com

