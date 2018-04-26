Ardenna and HUVRdata Announce Collaboration to Bring AI-Based Defect Detection Automation to Enterprise Industrial Asset Management Solution

Enterprise asset owners face three common challenges when integrating drones into their operations and maintenance flows. First, developing a strategy for incorporating the data from increasingly disparate sources such as humans, drones, fixed cameras and sensors in a way that meets each Enterprise's IT security, scaling and access requirements. Second, reducing the data review time required to generate actionable results and minimizing the errors/inconsistencies introduced by human fatigue, repetition and individual judgement. Thirdly, integrating the reporting and analytics with existing business systems.

"With the Ardenna / HUVRdata combined solution, Enterprise Asset Owners across multiple markets will be able to automate the defect detection process, incorporate Inspector-collected data and integrate to existing asset management solutions in a seamless and cost-effective manner", said Ben Williams HUVRdata Co-Founder. "Further, this platform will provide each asset owner with full control of their data structure and allow sophisticated analytics to reduce their O&M expenses and increase asset life and efficiency."

"The sheer volume of imagery and data collected during asset inspections is ever expanding aided by the integration of drones in O&M work flows. Our automated defect detection solutions increase throughput while reducing human errors," said David Patterson, Ardenna's Director of Business Development. "Current and new enterprise customers utilizing HUVRdata's platform will see immediate automation enhancements which will lead to further refinements of the data work flow and analytics within HUVRdata's platform."

The integrated solution will initially target the following markets: Transportation (ex: Rail), Energy (ex: Oil and Gas, Solar, Wind) and Infrastructure (ex: Electrical Utilities, Bridges).

About Ardenna

Privately held and established in 2017 as a spin-off venture of Bihrle Applied Research Inc. (www.bihrle.com), Hampton, VA-based Ardenna offers computer vision and machine learning solutions for the automated detection, classification and reporting of anomalies found during the inspection of critical infrastructure. Ardenna's initial solution, RailVision™ was a groundbreaking success with BNSF Railway in the achievement of truly automated long-range UAS supplemental track inspections. Building upon this success, Ardenna is now introducing these intelligent automation capabilities to the energy sector (wind turbine, electric utility, pipeline and solar). More information is available at www.ardenna.com

About HUVRdata

Privately held and established in 2014, Austin-based HUVRdata provides Enterprise Industrial Asset Management Solutions used by Fortune 500 industrial Asset Owners. Our clients utilize HUVRdata's SaaS Platform to structure image data, incorporate Inspector collected data and integrate to existing asset management solutions in a seamless and cost-effective manner. HUVRdata's reporting and analytic solutions focus on bringing Operations and Maintenance savings in the Energy, Utility and Telecommunications Industries. More information is available at www.huvrdata.com

