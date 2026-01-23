Arden's Garden Unveils Innovative Sea Moss Energy™ Wellness Shot

Premium cold-pressed juice and smoothie brand continues to innovate with on-trend Sea Moss Gel ingredient, now in the wellness shot category.

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arden's Garden, a premium cold-pressed juice and wellness company with 30-year roots in metro Atlanta, officially announces the launch of its newest wellness shot, Sea Moss Energy™. The new product expands on Arden's Garden's category-leading offering of sea moss gel products, including its best-selling Tropical Sea Moss Smoothie introduced in 2025.

Arden's Garden newest wellness shot, Sea Moss Energy™️, in a 2oz bottle

Crafted with a combination of fruit juices and gel made from St Lucia Sea Moss, this low-calorie shot gives you the sustained energy and gut-friendly nutrients your body craves, naturally. Sea Moss Energy™ combines the familiar flavors of pineapple, passion fruit, and lemon with the mineral-rich nourishment of sea moss and smooth lift of green tea that doesn't produce the crash of coffee. Each 2-ounce shot has just 40 calories and 106 milligrams of caffeine.

"We have seen such an amazing response to our other products that utilize sea moss gel, so it was only natural that we expanded our wellness shot offering to include Sea Moss Energy as well," said Leslie Zinn, CEO, Arden's Garden. "In just 6 months, our Tropical Sea Moss Smoothie became a best-selling product. We know consumers are interested in sea moss for its mineral-rich nourishment and anti-inflammatory properties. Our goal was to take those benefits and pack them into a wellness shot for on-the-go energy, immunity boost, and metabolic health."

Arden's Garden was established in 1995 with the mission to provide good health for all. After years of developing a variety of fruit and vegetable juices, smoothies, functional beverages, and better-for-you foods, the introduction of Sea Moss Energy™ expands the company's wellness shot offering with ingredients consumers are adopting. "We took the best of both worlds: functional ingredients and tropical flavors and combined them into a wellness shot that supports gut health and thyroid function. It tastes great, and it's easy to throw in your gym bag or lunchbox for a morning boost to get your day started," said Zinn.

Sea Moss Energy™ shots are hitting shelves in more than 1,450 Publix stores this week and are already available at over 100 Roundy's locations in the Midwest. With more distribution announcing soon, Arden's Garden continues to meet consumer demand for new products that are made with innovative, good-for-you ingredients.

"Our customers trust Arden's Garden for delicious, plant-powered wellness. This new shot satisfies their demand for innovation and new flavors in the shot category, helping keep their routine fresh and offering variety when they are looking for a quick energy boost," Zinn adds.

Arden's Garden Sea Moss Energy™ retails for $2.99 per 2oz. shot and is now available at all Publix locations.

About Arden's Garden:

Arden's Garden is a leader in cold-pressed juices, smoothies, functional shots, and better-for-you foods. Founded in 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia by Arden Zinn, Arden's Garden began with a vision to bring health and wellness to the Atlanta community through nutritious and accessible options. Over the last 30 years, what began with a single kitchen juicer has grown into a second-generation, woman-owned company with 19 brick-and-mortar neighborhood locations and an expanding retail presence across the Eastern United States and beyond. Rooted in juice and built with purpose, Arden's Garden is proud to be a WBENC-certified business, Non-GMO Project Verified, and Kosher certified. Arden's Garden products can be found in more than 3,000 retailers, corner cafés, and community markets including Publix, Whole Foods, Kroger, Roundy's, Sprouts, and more. To learn more about Arden's Garden and purchase select products online, please visit ardensgarden.com and follow @ardensgardenatl on social media.

