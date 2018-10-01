Ardensway, Inc. Retains Campaign Cup Distinction

President Donald McConville praised the continued drive and motivation of his team after the previous quarter's honor said, "This award speaks to the pride that has been established as we raise the bar even higher. We plan to continue this trend of achieving exceptional results on behalf of the client."

With a customer acquisition strategy that places a premium on the value of direct, face-to-face interaction in building lasting relationships, Ardensway, Inc. assists clients in achieving their business goals. With a track record of proven results following these methods, the company serves Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries.

About Ardensway, Inc.

Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Ardensway, Inc. is a privately owned marketing and sales company that represents well-known brands in multiple industries, building personal relationships that solidify business partnerships. For more information, call 952-446-7906.

Contact: Donald McConville

952-446-7906

SOURCE Ardensway, Inc.

