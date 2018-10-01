Ardensway, Inc. Retains Campaign Cup Distinction
Minnesota company follows up first-ever honor with more recognition
16:13 ET
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Minneapolis-based Ardensway, Inc. recently announced it has received its second-consecutive national honor for quarterly sales metrics. The sales and marketing company bested the competition, achieving top results on behalf of a leading retail client for the third quarter of 2018.
Based on results measured against other companies competing in the same campaign, the honor is presented each quarter the top producer for both sales and quality metrics. The Q3 honor follows Ardensway's first-ever Campaign Cup during the previous quarter.
President Donald McConville praised the continued drive and motivation of his team after the previous quarter's honor said, "This award speaks to the pride that has been established as we raise the bar even higher. We plan to continue this trend of achieving exceptional results on behalf of the client."
With a customer acquisition strategy that places a premium on the value of direct, face-to-face interaction in building lasting relationships, Ardensway, Inc. assists clients in achieving their business goals. With a track record of proven results following these methods, the company serves Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries.
About Ardensway, Inc.
Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Ardensway, Inc. is a privately owned marketing and sales company that represents well-known brands in multiple industries, building personal relationships that solidify business partnerships. For more information, call 952-446-7906.
