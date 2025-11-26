Ardent Health (ARDT) Faces Investor Scrutiny Amid Problems Estimating Collection of Accounts Receivable, Disclosure Drives Stock Down 33% -- Hagens Berman

ARDT Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, 2025 investors in healthcare services provider Ardent Health (NYSE: ARDT) saw the price of their shares tumble $4.75 (-33%) after the company announced its Q3 2025 financial results, widely missing consensus EPS estimates and revealing two adverse items characterized as non-recurring.

The developments and significant market reaction has prompted shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether Ardent Health may have violated the federal securities laws.

The firm urges investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Ardent Health (ARDT) Investigation:

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Ardent Health's statements about its financial condition and results of operations, including the collectability of its accounts receivable, the sufficiency of its professional liability reserves, and the sufficiency of its internal disclosure controls and procedures.

On November 13, 2025, investor disappointment set in when Ardent Health reported its Q3 2025 financial results. The company reported EPS of -$0.17, a whopping decrease of 189% from the prior year period and widely missing consensus estimates.

The company also revealed a $43 million adjustment that reduced revenue for the quarter. The company said it modified "the technique used to estimate the collectability of accounts receivable" that resulted in the revenue decrease.

In addition, Ardent Health recorded a $54 million increase to its professional and general liability reserves, which it said was "attributable to the emergence of adverse prior period claim developments with respect to recent settlements and ongoing litigation[.]"

The company also significantly reduced its 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $530-$550 million from $575-$615 million, a 9% decrease at the midpoint, and blamed the downward adjustment in part on durable payor denials. One analyst reportedly wrote that the revision reflects "'a sharp divergence from peers that have seen 5%-10% positive revisions.'"

In response, the price of Ardent Health shares sharply declined on November 13, 2025.

"We're investigating the extent to which company leadership was aware of the apparent problems with Ardent Health's revenue accounting system, particularly with respect to payor denials, and whether the reserve increase may not have been timely under the circumstances," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP