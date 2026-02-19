Ardent Health, Inc. (ARDT) Shareholders Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Ardent Health, Inc. ("Ardent" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARDT).

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN ARDENT HEALTH, INC. (ARDT), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH BEFORE MARCH 9, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at [email protected], by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Ardent did not primarily rely on "detailed reviews of historical collections" in determining collectability of accounts receivable nor did "management determine . . . [when an] account is uncollectible."; (2) the Company's accounts receivable framework "utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved," which allowed Ardent to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period, and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts; (3) Ardent did not maintain professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts "sufficient to cover claims arising out of [its] operations"; (4) Ardent's professional liability reserves were insufficient to cover "significant social inflationary pressure in medical malpractice cases the past several years," which had been an "increasing dynamic year-over-year" in the Company's New Mexico market; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact:

Howard G. Smith, Esq.,

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Call us at: (215) 638-4847

Email us at: [email protected],

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith