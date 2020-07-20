Ardent Mills Announces New Corporate Social Responsibility Program with First Report

The report highlights the company's sustainability goals and progress, with a renewed focus to help build a more sustainable food system

DENVER, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour and ingredient company, today announced its new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) CSR Report. The new program expands on the company's sustainability initiatives and is part of its continued commitment to positively impact the environment and local communities.

The report lays the groundwork for sustainable development goals in three key pillars: nutrition, people and sustainability; and sets a bold renewable energy goal to have 50 percent of Ardent Mills' U.S. electricity usage be powered by renewable sources by 2025. To drive sustainability and innovation, Ardent Mills named Phoenix Dugger CSR Manager in October 2019, an entirely new role created by the company.

"I'm proud of the great progress we've made growing our social and sustainability efforts," said Phoenix Dugger, CSR Manager at Ardent Mills. "This newly developed program reflects our holistic commitment to bring positive change to the ingredient industry, while meeting the needs of our customers, consumers, communities and environment in everything we do."

Using the Sustainable Development Goals put forth by the United Nations, Ardent Mills identified three areas where the company can make the most impact. These pillars and associated accomplishments, covered in the report, include:

Nutrition

Ardent Mills is committed to improving access to nutritious grain-based solutions to communities locally, nationally and globally – whether it is raising awareness around food insecurity or donating to local food banks across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Highlights include:

Since 2015, Ardent Mills has hosted a charity golf tournament and silent auction for the Food Bank of the Rockies. While the tournament was canceled this year due to COVID-19, financial assistance was even more critical since food demand more than doubled. To help tackle the food shortage, Ardent Mills donated $250,000, which provided 1 million meals.

People

To support the future of the industry, Ardent Mills works hard to provide tools and resources to people and communities in agri-business. By leveraging the company's extensive network, Ardent Mills provides development and engagement opportunities for the next generation. Highlights include:

Sustainability

Ardent Mills seeks to protect the long-term viability of the food system and supply chain. By focusing on Agriculture, Transportation and Logistics, Procurement, and Operations, the company is reducing inefficiency, supporting customer goals, improving sustainability and positively impacting the communities where they operate.

This year, Ardent Mills is proud to announce the company's first public renewable energy goal: By 2025, 50 percent of Ardent Mills' U.S. electricity usage will be powered by renewable sources.

"As a global leader in the food ingredient industry, we undoubtedly have an important role to play in the food system and supply chain," said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. "We strive to use our global network for good, and we are deeply committed to nourish what's next by driving positive change in nutrition and sustainability, and supporting those that make our food system possible."

The full report with more details surrounding the initiatives can be found here.

