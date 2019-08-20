Ardent Mills Continues to Make Strides in Commitment to Sustainable Changes

Ardent Mills is actively engaged in the pursuit of sustainability improvements to benefit communities, customers and consumers. The company is committed to being an industry leader in corporate responsibility in all aspects of operations, continuing the efforts established by the company's legacy operations and parent companies.

"Ardent Mills' subscription is key to US Solar's development of the solar gardens in Goodhue County. These gardens will bring more clean, local solar energy onto the electric grid," said Martin Mobley, US Solar CEO.

Other subscribers to US Solar's gardens include residents and public entities, including many Minnesota cities and schools. The first solar garden has started construction and is anticipated to be online later this year.

"These projects are in line with our commitment to sustainable energy and will further bolster the renewable energy market in Minnesota," said Jeff Zyskowski, VP Supply Chain at Ardent Mills and the Senior Leadership Team sponsor regarding sustainability. "Supporting renewable energy in any capacity is a priority for Ardent Mills and critical piece of our strategic plan for growth."

Ardent Mills has built a team to conceptualize, research and implement projects that will make a positive environmental impact, including hiring a full-time Sustainability Lead, Phoenix Dugger.

Last year, Ardent Mills also invested in sustainable energy solutions in Kansas at its Newton and Wichita community mills. The facilities enrolled in Westar's new Green Energy Program, under which program they anticipate receiving a substantial portion of their energy from the newly-constructed Soldier Creek Wind Energy Center. By choosing renewable energy, Ardent Mills estimates that it will reduce its total carbon footprint by over 29,000 metric tons each year.

