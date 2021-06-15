Ardent Mills Expands Foodservice Offerings to Meet Growing Specialty Ingredient Trends

DENVER, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced a new selection of specialty ingredients in a variety of convenient packaging sizes and formats designed for foodservice and bakery distributors. The expansion of its gluten-free, quinoa, chickpea and spelt ingredient portfolio comes as a natural next step in Ardent Mills' strategic growth plan to further invest in specialty ingredient capabilities and diversify its portfolio of solutions, building upon its existing wheat flour business.

"Ardent Mills takes a people-first approach in everything that we do, and we understand that foodservice and bakery operators are faced with exceptionally challenging times right now," said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer, Ardent Mills. "We designed this new line to help support our foodservice customers' innovation and help them stay ahead in an ever-changing market. We're excited to offer them profitable ingredient solutions that help meet consumer demand for plant-based and specialty ingredients."

The product line expansion allows foodservice and bakery distributors to help their customers stay competitive and meet the growing demand for gluten-free, plant-based, specialty ingredients and supply chain transparency. The new resealable packaging and bag sizes are designed specifically to work in back-of-house operations which helps reduce food waste, provide a longer shelf-life, and protect against the elements and cross contamination within restaurants. The new products include:

Gluten-free Flour Blends

Gluten-free foods have surged in popularity as many consumers try to reduce the amount of gluten in their diets or seek out new food options without compromising on great flavor. To help meet this increasing demand, and provide an opportunity for chefs to create gluten-free menu items from scratch, Ardent Mills offers the following in 5-lb. stand-up resealable bags (case of six) and 25-lb. bags:

Gluten-free 1-to-1 All Purpose Flour

Gluten-free Pizza Flour

Quinoa

Quinoa has seen remarkable growth as a "super grain" during the last few decades. As more and more consumers discover its nutritional benefits and culinary versatility, consumption and demand will continue to rise. Ardent Mills offers quinoa seeds in the following in 4-lb. stand-up resealable bags (case of 5) and 25-lb. bags:

Colorado White Quinoa

Colorado Tricolor Quinoa

Organic South American White Quinoa

Organic South American Black Quinoa

Organic South American Red Quinoa

Organic South American Tricolor Quinoa

Specialty Ingredients

Increasingly, consumers are looking for foods that align with their personal health and lifestyle goals. Demand for plant-based foods continues to grow, while whole grain, fiber and protein remain popular claims. For foodservice and bakery distribution, Ardent Mills offers the following in 25-lb. and 50-lb. bags and totes:

Chickpea Flour (Gluten-free)

Organic Spelt Flour

Organic Farro (Spelt) Berries

The new products are supported by The Annex by Ardent Mills, a dedicated team committed to the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients.

"Today's diners expect food choices that align with their individual diet preferences," said Shrene White, general manager, The Annex by Ardent Mills. "These latest grain and ingredient offerings can be used in a nearly endless variety of applications, ultimately helping chefs and bakers delight their customers. We're thrilled that we can now offer foodservice and bakery distributors a one-stop shop for all their flour and specialty ingredient needs."

To learn more about the new offerings, please visit AMtrendtotable.com.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by more than 35 flour mills, a specialty bakery, a gluten-free facility, five chickpea and pulse locations, and The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex), a dedicated team committed to cultivating the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients. The Annex has a broad portfolio that includes quinoa, ancient and heirloom grains, gluten-free, organic grains and flours, and pulses. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills' operations are located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico and the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Ardent Mills employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

