Ardent Mills Names 27-Year Milling Veteran Troy Anderson as Vice President of Operations

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, recently named industry veteran Troy Anderson as Vice President of Operations. Anderson served as the Senior Director of Operations since 2014. Previously, he was with Cargill in a variety of roles since 1992. Troy has taken over for Brad Allen, who retired as VP of Operations in May 2019.

"We are making significant changes to our leadership team in order to position Ardent Mills to deliver on our strategic growth plan," said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. "Brad was instrumental in building a solid operations team. With his retirement, we wanted to bring in a new leader that understood our past, and also understands our long-term vision. Troy is that person. He is a significant driver in aligning our critical operations structure with the rest of the organization."

Anderson is committed to centering operations on the people-focused pillar of Ardent Mills. He is changing the structure of operations to intentionally align similar mills (in size and configuration) to share best practices and team up for customer success.

"The honor of delivering a nutritious food ingredient that feeds millions of people every day makes for an extremely rewarding career," said Anderson. "I am filled with excitement about this new chapter at Ardent Mills and look forward to actively leading our Operations Team in living out our vision and mission in serving our customers, communities, supplier partners and Ardent Mills team members."

Additionally, to align with the people-first vision, Mark Kruger has been promoted to Vice President, Human Resources & Employment Law, working closely with Anderson in strategic decisions based on the best interests of team members and the business.

Anderson received his Bachelor of Science in Milling Science and Management – Operations from Kansas State University.

Kruger holds a BA degree in Financial Economics from Gustavus Adolphus College and a JD degree from the University of Minnesota.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by more than 35 flour mills and bakery-mix facilities along with a specialty bakery and Mobile Innovation Center, all located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

