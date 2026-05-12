Ardent Mills Names Erik Wibholm as Executive Vice President of Trading & Risk Management

DENVER, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced that Erik Wibholm has been appointed executive vice president of trading & risk management, effective May 26, 2026. In this role, Wibholm will serve on the company's executive team, setting strategic direction and leading commodity risk management and trading activities, while also overseeing the Customer Risk Management team, supporting customers with solutions to navigate markets.

Erik Wibholm

"Our risk management capabilities are a strategic differentiator – both in helping our customers be successful and in managing our business," said Sheryl Wallace, CEO of Ardent Mills. "Erik's global experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to navigate markets, manage our network, and create value for customers with the evolving food trends."

Wibholm joins Ardent Mills from Cargill, where he most recently served as senior managing director of global oilseeds, leading trading, commercial strategy and risk management across a complex global portfolio. With more than 25 years of experience in agricultural commodity markets, he brings deep expertise in global wheat having led businesses in Australia and Europe, along with a strong track record of building culture, high-performing teams and delivering results.

"Ardent Mills plays a unique role at the center of the value chain, one that has become even more crucial in today's increasingly dynamic operating environment, and that's what makes this opportunity so compelling," said Wibholm. "I look forward to partnering with the team to enhance risk management capabilities, strengthen performance and help position the business for long-term success by leading through change and delivering reliability and consistency for our customers."

He succeeds Mike Miller, who is retiring after a distinguished, 12-year career with Ardent Mills and over 35 years in agriculture and food. Throughout his tenure, Mike played a pivotal role in developing and evolving the company's risk management organization, establishing strong capabilities and a culture of disciplined execution. His impact will be felt well into the future through the strength of the organization he helped shape, the value delivered to customers and his contributions to the industry through trusted relationships across the agriculture and food sectors. This includes his board service with MIAX Futures Exchange, the National Grain and Feed Association, and the advisory council of the J.P. Morgan Center for Commodities at the University of Colorado Denver.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is transforming how the world is nourished by connecting consumers to delicious plant-based solutions. As the premier flour-milling and functional ingredient partner, we help our customers and communities thrive. We have cultivated a portfolio of traditional and specialty ingredients that power the creation of the foods found on every table. Committed to innovation that improves the quality of life and our planet, our teams create new processes and products that embrace health and wellness, as well as consumer and nutrition trends. We are headquartered in Denver, Colorado and operate more than 40 locations across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.

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SOURCE Ardent Mills