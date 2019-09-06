Ardent Mills Showcases its Vision for Grain-based Innovation at IBIE 2019 in Las Vegas Sept. 8 - 11, 2019

DENVER, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, is taking its unique tradeshow experience to the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2019 in Las Vegas September 8 - 11. At the show, the company will be celebrating its 5th anniversary and looking to the future by featuring a press event, sharing delicious culinary samples and more.

In a media briefing Monday, Sept. 9, CEO Dan Dye will discuss emerging opportunities with a focus on grains and flour, sustainability, organic growing, food safety and innovation. He will host a Q&A session immediately following the briefing.

"As we celebrate the anniversary of our fifth year in business as Ardent Mills—and the one-year anniversary of The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex),—we are also looking forward to the next five years by building on our original vision and values, diversifying and continuing to innovate," said Dye. "It is critical that we make proactive investments as we watch consumer demand for different flours, specialty grains and plant-based foods increase."

"IBIE is the ideal place to discuss innovation and key focus areas for the future," said Dye. "This show brings together a broad array of experts and ideas, so I'm excited to offer insights and support our teams as they showcase new products and ingredients at our booth."

Ardent Mills' tradeshow booth to feature new products, chef-prepared samples and interactive grain-blending station

Ardent Mills team members will be onsite at Booth #7237 Sept. 8 – 11 highlighting new products, offering on-trend recipe samples, answering questions and featuring specialty grain blends from an interactive grain-blending station. Visitors are welcome to create their own custom blends from Ardent Mills' ancient and heirloom grains and use them in their own kitchens.

Ardent Mills Food Safety Expert to Appear on Flour Safety Panel at IBIE

Kent Juliot, Vice President of RQT, Ardent Mills, will participate as a panelist on the Food Safety in the Flour Industry panel at 8:30 a.m. September 9 at IBIE. The focus of the discussion is on issues around pathogens and mycotoxins in flour. Registration is available by calling 800.310.7554.

About Ardent Mills®

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by 35 flour mills and bakery-mix facilities along with a specialty bakery and Mobile Innovation Center, all located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

About The Annex by Ardent Mills™

The Annex is a business unit of Ardent Mills that is cultivating the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients. It's supported by a dedicated team committed to exploring what's next in whole grains, pulses, mixes, custom multigrain blends and finished breads. Its broad portfolio includes ancient & heirloom grains, organic grains and flours, sprouted wheat and chickpeas, as well as innovations such as Sustagrain® High-Fiber Barley, White Sonora and heirloom wheat. To learn more, visit https://www.ardentmills.com/the-annex/ or call 888-680-0013.

