Ardent Mills to Highlight New Grain Innovations at IFT19 Food Expo in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, will exhibit at the annual Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Meeting & Food Expo from June 3-5 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where the Ardent Mills Mobile Innovation Center (MIC) will showcase a growing portfolio of grain innovations at Booth 3413.

Ardent Mills has a deep history of cultivating lasting relationships with farmers, university research teams, customers and partners to identify, source, grow and pioneer leading-edge ingredients. This year's IFT event provides an opportunity for Ardent Mills to showcase what's next in a new era of grain, including:

A sustainable local crop : The Annex by Ardent Mills has announced a new relationship with Colorado farmers to grow Colorado Quinoa™, a crop that supports biodiversity, sustainable growing practices and water conservation.





: The Annex by Ardent Mills has announced a new relationship with farmers to grow Colorado Quinoa™, a crop that supports biodiversity, sustainable growing practices and water conservation. Access to intact grains : Ardent Mills is investing in The Annex and its Denver Community Mill to add the capability to clean and pearl intact grain berries to support growth of cleaned whole wheat, farro, barley, rye and heirloom grains.





: Ardent Mills is investing in The Annex and its Denver Community Mill to add the capability to clean and pearl intact grain berries to support growth of cleaned whole wheat, farro, barley, rye and heirloom grains. Chickpea flour: Ardent Mills and The Annex are bringing its capabilities and expertise in R&D, operations, food safety and insights to chickpea flour, feeding demand for this versatile, protein-rich alternative flour.

Delicious Grain-Based Cuisine

Ardent Mills' culinary team will pay homage to the rich culinary legacy of New Orleans by giving a taste of how grains can complement Cajun cuisine, as well as on-trend applications featuring ancient grains, crisps, flakes and Individual Quick Frozen (IQF) grains. The Cajun tastes on the menu will include Shrimp & Colorado Quinoa Grits, IQF Mixed Grain Jambalaya, Whole Wheat Crawfish Pies, Ancient Grain Boudin, Ancient Grain Gumbo and much more.

The team's three-day sampling menu will also inspire industry professionals to consider how other grain innovations can meet the demand for simple, delicious, and wholesome plant-based foods. The menu will include delicious applications of chickpea crackers, Pure-Purple™ Barley smoothies and food-safe edible cookie dough made with SafeGuard® RTE Application flour.

The Annex­––Year Two

Since last year's IFT gathering, The Annex—a business unit created to cultivate the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients—has marked its first full year of operation. "We've been focused on driving innovation, expanding production capabilities and building out our product portfolio since launching in March 2018," said Shrene White, General Manager, The Annex by Ardent Mills. "The Annex team has worked closely with our farmers, and we're building new relationships with chefs, bakers and developers to connect the entire supply chain. We are enthusiastic about how these connections will develop and guide our work in crops like quinoa, chickpeas, heirloom wheats and identity-preserved grains," said Don Trouba, Sr. director, Go-To-Market.

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by more than 40 flour mills and bakery-mix facilities along with a specialty bakery, Ardent Mills Innovation Center and Mobile Innovation Center, all located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

The Annex by Ardent Mills, a new business unit, is cultivating the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients. It represents a dedicated team committed to exploring what's next in whole grains, pulses, mixes, custom multigrain blends and finished breads. Its broad portfolio includes ancient & heirloom grains, organic, sprouted, pulses and barley. To learn more, visit www.ardentmills.com/the-annex or call 888-680-0013.

