Ardent Mills Unveils Trend to Table™ Report to Foster Industry Innovation and Customer Success

Delving into the evolving food landscape, the report identifies five key trends guiding U.S. consumer purchasing behaviors.

DENVER, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced the release of its inaugural Trend to Table™ report. This comprehensive analysis dissects over 10,000 survey results – one of the industry's largest efforts – to better understand what drives consumer decision–making regarding the food they buy and eat. Based on these findings, the report further outlines opportunities to spark innovation in flour and grain-based foods across a wide range of industry sectors.

"Being a trusted supplier-partner means approaching dynamic consumer behaviors with curiosity and intention," says Matt Schueller, director, Marketing Insights and Analytics at Ardent Mills. "The goal of this large survey and our Trend to Table™ report is to create a better understanding of these trends as well as an actionable roadmap for our customers. To move food forward, Ardent Mills will leverage this data with our customers to foster deeper, strategic partnerships to better meet consumer demand."

The report outlines pivotal trends shaping the industry, including insights on consumer sentiment and purchases. Notably, it highlights tension points within consumer preferences. For example, while 80% of respondents emphasize seeking healthier foods to meet their dietary goals, 68% also prioritize indulgent treats. This tension reflects the complex interplay between health-conscious choices and the desire for enjoyable, indulgent treats, presenting both challenges and opportunities for food manufacturers. With this knowledge, Ardent Mills can advise its customers and create products that match consumer preferences and behaviors.

In addition to highlighting consumer preferences, the report also uncovers actionable insights around consumer perceptions on sustainability, ingredient knowledge, and internal and external influences on eating habits.

"We are committed to empowering our customers and serving as a steadfast partner to navigate the evolving food landscape," said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer at Ardent Mills. "In addition to benefiting our customers, the insights from our Trend to Table™ report will also play a role in driving purpose-powered innovation that guides us as we work to expand our product portfolio and our efforts to change the way the world is nourished."

Methodology

Ardent Mills surveyed 10,123 U.S. consumers aged 18 and over, all of whom are involved in the food purchasing decisions for their households. The survey population represented a holistic sample of the U.S. population, reflecting diverse demographics in terms of region, age, gender, and race, providing a macro-overview of current food sourcing and buying trends. All analyses and insights from the report were exclusively developed by Ardent Mills.

