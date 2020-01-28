Ardent Partners Joins Transcepta in Feb.19th Webinar: AP Metrics That Matter 2020

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AP professionals are encouraged to join and participate in a webinar outlining trends of P2P and ePayables on Wed., Feb 19th at 11AM PST, 2PM EST.

Ardent Partners is well-known for providing valuable research and insights into AP industry benchmarks. Their annual "AP Metrics That Matter" report provides an in-depth analysis of the trends affecting the market and how the industry is adapting to meet the changing needs of the enterprise. The report also summarizes how best-in-class AP organizations are using technology to cultivate a sustainable competitive advantage and operate more efficiently and effectively.

Transcepta, the leading Procure-to-Pay platform that delivers straight-through AP invoice processing, is co-hosting the webinar with Ardent, and will lead a discussion on how businesses can leverage Ardent's findings to identify best-practices.

Ardent's Research Director, Bob Cohen, will present the report along with Transcepta's VP of Corporate Strategy and Development, Shan Haq, and will offer guidance on how to apply the metrics revealed in the analysis to improve AP operations. Time will also be reserved at the end of the webinar for an interactive discussion with attendees.

If you would like to learn how to leverage Ardent's data to streamline your AP operations, register for the webinar and reserve your spot.

About Transcepta

Transcepta is an intelligent procure-to-pay platform that enables AP and Procurement teams to automate their supply chain, and achieve 100% straight-through invoice processing, without scanning or OCR Imaging. Using artificial intelligence, the platform eliminates invoice exceptions, surfaces potential supply chain disruptions, and transforms the way that enterprise organizations manage and collaborate with suppliers. Since 2005, the world's most respected companies have partnered with Transcepta to streamline procure-to-pay operations, make informed, data-driven decisions, and drive increased profits.

About Ardent Partners

Ardent Partners is a research and advisory firm focused on defining and advancing the strategies, processes, and technologies that drive Best-in-Class performance for procurement and finance departments within the enterprise. Since 2010, Ardent Partners has actively covered the procurement, Fintech, and workforce solutions marketplace and produced research to help business decision-makers understand the technology landscape and select the best-fit solutions for their needs.

