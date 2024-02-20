Ardigen Appoints New CCO to Accelerate Growth Plans and Become the Top AI CRO Worldwide

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardigen, a world-leading AI Contract Research Organization (AI CRO) at the forefront of the AI transformation in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Livia Legg as the Chief Commercial Officer. Livia will also join the company's Board of Management, bringing a wealth of leadership experience in business development and commercial operations that is poised to significantly bolster Ardigen's sales initiatives and contribute to the company's ambitious growth targets.

With an impressive track record of building large-scale ventures, Livia's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in Ardigen's strategic efforts to scale its operations by 3-5 times and expand its market presence. Her appointment underscores Ardigen's commitment to enhancing its management team and reinforcing its mission to increase the probability of success in the drug development process.

"Livia Legg's extensive experience in the industry and her remarkable success in business development and commercial operations make her an invaluable addition to Ardigen's leadership team," said Janusz Homa, CEO of Ardigen. "Her insights and strategic vision will be over the next few years crucial as we aim for ambitious growth and seek to scale our impact in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors."

"I am excited to join Ardigen, a purpose-driven company focused on people, culture and values," said Livia Legg. "Ardigen is a pioneer in the AI industry leveraging our innovative platforms, scientific insights, and seamless AI integration for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. As we accelerate Ardigen's strategic growth plans, we will continue to deliver incredible value and transformative results to our clients worldwide."  

About Livia Legg:

Livia Legg has a distinguished career in global business development, sales and marketing leadership, most recently serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Shanghai ChemPartner and General Manager of ChemPartner Corporation US & EU from 2015. Livia's career also spans international leadership positions including Vice President, Executive Director, and Head of Global Business Development at QPS, LLC from 2002 to 2015 and earlier strategic roles at MDS Pharma Services and Merck Pharmaceutical Company since 1997.

Livia holds a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Nutritional Sciences and a Master of Science (M.S.) degree in Molecular, Cellular & Biomedical Science from the University of New Hampshire.

About Ardigen:

Ardigen, a world-leading AI CRO, plays a key role in the AI transformation of the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. Their objective is to increase the probability of success in the drug development process. They utilize advanced, proprietary AI platforms and deep expertise to turn vast amounts of data into pivotal, ready-to-use scientific insights. By leveraging this expertise, they also enhance the infrastructure that allows clients to integrate and utilize these capabilities seamlessly within their organizations.

For more information, please visit ardigen.com

Contact:  
Barbara Wyroba, PhD
[email protected] 
+1 628 200 09 14

