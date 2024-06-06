Ardith Lindsey Response to Citi's Prospective Motion to Dismiss Lindsey v. Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vladeck, Raskin & Clark Partner Jeremiah Iadevaia, representing Ardith Lindsey, released the following statement in response to Citigroup's Prospective Motion to Dismiss Lindsey v. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. "We are disappointed that Citigroup is applauding itself for the existence of "a gap of at least five years" between Ms. Lindsey's sexual assault at the hands of one Citi manager and her harassment, assault and exploitation by another. As our response filing clearly shows, Ms. Lindsey experienced pervasive harassment and assault for the duration of her time at Citi. Even after she repeatedly reported her concerns, Citi allowed the executive who abused Ms. Lindsey to resign quietly and publicly lauded him on his way out the door, while refusing to report his behavior to regulators. After everything Ms. Lindsey endured at Citi, the bank is attempting to re-victimize her all over again in its response to the deeply troubling matters she raised in her complaint."

The complaint Ardith Lindsey v. Citi Global Markets, Inc can be found here.

SOURCE Vladeck, Raskin & Clark