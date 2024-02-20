Ardley Breaks New Ground with Autopilot, Delivering Instant Conditional Loan Approvals for Qualified Borrowers

White-labeled automatic underwriting engine now available within Ardley's Actionable Data Intelligence (ADI) platform

RESTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardley Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of mortgage technology solutions that streamline loan origination and enhance loan closing rates, announced the launch of Autopilot, a white-labeled automatic underwriting engine that enables lenders to create instant, conditional loan approvals for qualified borrowers. Autopilot is now available as an option within Ardley's Actionable Data Intelligence (ADI) platform, a deal flow engine that empowers mortgage organizations to unlock new deal opportunities in their portfolios in a scalable, auditable, and compliant way.

By combining instant conditional loan approvals with hyper-personalized loan offers generated through the Ardley platform, Autopilot enables mortgage lenders and servicers to maximize deal opportunities in any rate environment while avoiding the typical sensitivity and scalability challenges associated with interest rate volatility.

Other benefits of Autopilot include:

Real-time transparency for every borrower based on their specific loan scenario.

The power to scale on demand by issuing conditional approvals for borrowers as they qualify, without human assistance.

The ability to brand Autopilot with a company's existing look and feel, providing a connected experience for borrowers.

"Autopilot reflects our ongoing commitment to reducing the cost and complexity of originating mortgages while helping lenders and servicers unlock hidden deal opportunities," said Nate Den Herder, Founder and CEO at Ardley. "By leveraging a client's pricing, fees, and credit policies, along with any resell guidelines, Autopilot delivers confidence that every offer presented to a customer with conditional approval is real. And by generating loan approvals instantly—not minutes, hours, or days later—our clients can be assured they are first in line when a customer needs financing."

The Ardley platform creates hyper-personalized loan offers by analyzing loan-level data, live rate sheets and property listing data to calculate a customer's eligibility for a wide range of loan products. Last year, Ardley platform was used to structure 6 million loan offers, generating $1 billion in origination volume for its clients.

Ardley can seamlessly integrate with any loan origination system (LOS) or customer relationship management (CRM) solution, enabling lenders and servicers to transform data into revenue and borrowers into lifelong customers.

For more information about Autopilot, visit www.ardley.com/autopilot.

About Ardley Technologies, Inc.

Ardley Technologies, Inc. is a mortgage technology provider that helps lenders and servicers reduce the cost to originate loan offers and close more loans. The company's Actionable Data Intelligence (ADI) platform is a deal flow engine that analyzes loan-level data, live rate sheets and property listing data to generate hyper-personalized loan offers for borrowers while providing a transparent, intuitive application process. Over the past year, the Ardley platform has generated more than $1 billion in loan volume while enabling companies to automate up to 85% of activities traditionally performed by their sales teams. To learn more, visit www.ardley.com.

