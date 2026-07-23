Ardmore Banking Advisors Celebrates 35 Years Providing Credit Risk Management Services to Financial Institutions Nationwide

ARDMORE, Pa., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardmore Banking Advisors is celebrating its 35th anniversary providing credit risk and other risk management services to financial institutions in over 30 states. Founder and Board Chairman T. Alexander (Sandy) Spratt attributes Ardmore's growth and success to its consistent values of integrity, respect, independence and value-added service for clients delivered by its outstanding and loyal team of partners and other professionals.

Over the past five years the current management team of Thomas Spratt, President & CEO, Steve Peck, COO, Peter Cherpack, EVP of Technology, Lara Hartin, EVP & CRO, Todd Sardich, EVP of Consulting, and Eileen Gaul Isdaner, CAO has led team members residing in 15 states to deliver multiple consulting engagements including Due Diligence, entire bank Credit Risk Management Evaluations and Loan Review throughout the United States.

Guidance is provided by an active and independent Board that focuses on strategic improvements, employment of core values and the innate mission of delivering trusted and actionable value-added services to help clients achieve their goals. Ardmore's independence, experience and insight is especially valuable when providing confidential M&A due diligence on the quality of loan portfolios and lending processes.

"I am proud of our history of stability and excellence of our partners and other team members, and thankful for the many loyal clients that have been with Ardmore, some for over 25 years," Sandy Spratt commented. "Our recent seamless transition to our current excellent management team will serve Ardmore and its clients very well in the future."

SOURCE Ardmore Banking Advisors