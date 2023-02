Ardmore Shipping 2023 Investor Day: Product and Chemical Tankers in a Re-Ordered Global Energy Market

Company to provide a comprehensive update on product and chemical tanker markets, the impacts of evolving sanctions and regulatory regimes that are reshaping global energy flows, and Ardmore's strategy for maximizing value

February 14, 2023 event will also include the Company's presentation of fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) ("Ardmore" or the "Company") will be hosting its 2023 Investor Day on Tuesday, February 14 at 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time in New York City.

At the event, entitled "Product and Chemical Tankers in a Re-Ordered Global Energy Market," the extended Ardmore management team will provide the investment community with a comprehensive update on product and chemical tanker markets, the competitive advantages of Ardmore's integrated commercial platform in times of high market volatility, the impacts of evolving sanctions and regulatory regimes that are reshaping global energy supply flows – including the EU Embargo on imports of Russian refined products that came into effect on February 5, 2023 – and Ardmore's strategy for maximizing value in both the immediate term and years ahead.

Institutional investors interested in attending the event in-person should contact The IGB Group at [email protected] .

To Join via Webcast: A live webcast of the presentation and slides will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of Ardmore's website at www.ardmoreshipping.com . The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

To Join via Telephone: Those who wish to join the live event by phone should call 1-844-492-3728 and reference "Ardmore Shipping."

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation:

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

Ardmore's core strategy is to continue to develop a modern, high-quality fleet of product and chemical tankers, build key long-term commercial relationships and maintain its cost advantage in assets, operations and overhead, while creating synergies and economies of scale as the Company grows. Ardmore provides its services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters, and enjoys close working relationships with key commercial and technical management partners.

