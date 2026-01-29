Ardmore Shipping Announces 2026 Investor Day in New York

The Company will present an overview of its strategy and capital allocation framework, along with an in-depth update on key developments and the outlook for the product and chemical tanker market.

The February 12, 2026 event will also include the Company's presentation of 4Q 2025 financial results.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) ("Ardmore" or the "Company") today announced that it will host its 2026 Investor Day on Thursday, February 12 at 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time in New York City.

At the event, Ardmore's senior management team will provide a comprehensive update on product and chemical tanker markets, including supply and demand fundamentals, evolving trade patterns, and the impact of geopolitical volatility on trade routes and vessel demand. Management will also deliver a business update highlighting how Ardmore is actively identifying and capturing value in a volatile market environment, alongside an overview of the Company's strategy and capital allocation framework.

Institutional investors and analysts interested in attending the event should contact IGB Group at [email protected].

A live webcast of the presentation and slides will be available to the public on the Investor Relations section of Ardmore's website at www.ardmoreshipping.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides, through its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers, seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

Ardmore's core strategy is to continue to develop a modern, high-quality fleet of product and chemical tankers, build key long-term commercial relationships and maintain its cost advantage in assets, operations and overhead, while creating synergies and economies of scale as the company grows. Ardmore provides its services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters, and enjoys close working relationships with key commercial and technical management partners.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Mr. Leon Berman

IGB Group

32 Broadway, Suite 1314

New York, NY 10004

Tel: 212-477-8438

Fax: 212-477-8636

Email: [email protected]

Or

Mr. Bryan Degnan

IGB Group

Tel: 646-673-9701

Email: [email protected]

