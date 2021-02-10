Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Twelve And Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) ("Ardmore", the "Company" or "we") today announced results for the twelve months and three months ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights and Recent Activity

Reported a net loss of $6.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 or $0.18 loss per basic and diluted share, which includes $6.5 million in respect of loss on the sale of the Ardmore Seamariner and unrealized losses on derivatives; earnings adjusted for these costs (see Adjusted earnings in the Non-GAAP Measures section) are $0.5 million , or $0.02 Adjusted earnings per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss of $22.9 million , or $0.69 loss per basic and diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 .

Reported Adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $57.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 , as compared to $53.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 .

Reported a net loss of $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 or $0.59 loss per basic and diluted share, which includes $6.4 million in respect of loss on the sale of the Ardmore Seamariner; loss adjusted for these costs (see Adjusted loss in Non-GAAP Measures section) of $13.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 or $0.39 Adjusted loss per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net income of $1.9 million , or $0.06 earnings per basic and diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

Reported Adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 , as compared to $17.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 .

MR tankers earned $15,650 per day overall and $15,993 for Eco-design MRs for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 while chemical tankers earned $14,332 per day for the period. MR tankers earned $9,436 per day overall and $9,603 for Eco-design MRs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 while chemical tankers earned $10,916 per day for the period.

In December 2020 , Ardmore agreed to terms for the sale of the Ardmore Seamariner, a 2006-built 45,726 Dwt Eco-mod MR Tanker, which was sold for $10.0 million and delivered to the buyer on January 14, 2021 .

Repurchased 98,652 shares under Ardmore's new share repurchase plan in the fourth quarter of 2020, at a weighted-average price of $2.91 per share.

Completed the previously announced $10.0 million loan facility for the Ardmore Seafarer with Iyo Bank, Japan . The facility has a duration of five years and is priced at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.25%.

Ardmore expects to publish its first annual Progress Report on February 15, 2021 , presenting what Ardmore has accomplished over the past year on matters relating to environment, social progress and governance and setting out its approach to supporting the global energy transition and the decarbonization of the shipping industry.

Anthony Gurnee, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

During 2020, the product tanker market experienced its most extreme period of volatility in many years. During the first half, MR charter rates rose to record highs, peaking at $77,000 per day, while the second half saw charter rates reach new lows as the pandemic impacted oil demand and cargo volumes. Overall, despite the pronounced weakness in the fourth quarter, we are pleased to report a profitable year, with adjusted earnings of $0.5 million, eco-design spot MR performance of $15,990, and year-end cash at $58 million.

MR charter rates so far in the first quarter have risen noticeably from fourth quarter lows, from $9,600 / day to $11,700 / day, driven by modest economic recovery and winter market activity. Our chemical tankers performed well on a relative basis in the fourth quarter, earning $10,900 / day; we expect chemical tanker performance to improve over the course of 2021, given the high correlation of demand to global GDP growth. Overall, we remain cautious about the first half of 2021, but believe the second half will bring rapidly improving market conditions and set the stage for a full recovery driven by above-trend demand growth and constrained product tanker supply growth.

Beyond the immediate post-pandemic recovery, we believe product tankers will experience continued overall demand growth to the end of the decade, with global economic growth and refinery developments away from points of consumption more than offsetting the initial impact of the energy transition; however, we expect the energy transition to put a significant damper on tanker supply as new regulations such as EEXI accelerate the phase-out of inefficient vessels, resulting in a tight market.

As we look forward to a brighter future for the tanker market and opportunities in the energy transition, we must not forget the challenges and hardships the ongoing pandemic presents, most of all for our seafarers, but also our shore staff in lockdown and in travel-related quarantine on our behalf. We acknowledge their sacrifices and want to thank them sincerely for their perseverance and professionalism.

Summary of Recent and Fourth Quarter 2020 Events

Fleet

Fleet Operations and Employment

As at December 31, 2020, the Company had 27 vessels in operation, including 21 MR tankers ranging from 45,000 deadweight tonnes (Dwt) to 49,999 Dwt (15 Eco-Design and six Eco-Mod) and six Eco-Design IMO 2 product / chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 Dwt to 37,800 Dwt.

MR Tankers (45,000 Dwt – 49,999 Dwt)

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the MR tankers earned an average TCE rate of $15,650 per day. The Company's 15 Eco-Design MR tankers earned an average TCE rate of $15,993 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and the Company's six Eco-Mod MR tankers earned an average TCE rate of $14,284 per day.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company had 21 MR tankers trading in the spot market or on short-term time charters. The MR tankers earned an average TCE rate of $9,436 per day in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's 15 Eco-Design MR tankers earned an average TCE rate of $9,603 and the Company's six Eco-Mod MR tankers earned an average TCE rate of $9,052 per day.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects to have 120 revenue days for its MR Eco-Design tankers on time charter, with the remaining days for its MR Eco-Design and all of its MR Eco-Mod tankers employed in the spot market. As of February 10, 2021, the Company had fixed approximately 45% of its total MR revenue days for the first quarter of 2021 at an average TCE rate of approximately $11,500 per day.

Product / Chemical Tankers (IMO 2: 25,000 Dwt – 37,800 Dwt)

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company's six Eco-Design product / chemical vessels earned an average TCE rate of $14,332 per day.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company had six Eco-Design IMO 2 product / chemical tankers in operation, all of which were trading in the spot market. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's six Eco-Design product / chemical vessels earned an average TCE rate of $10,916 per day.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects to have all revenue days for its Eco-Design IMO 2 product / chemical tankers employed in the spot market. As of February 10, 2021, the Company had fixed approximately 75% of its Eco-Design IMO 2 product / chemical tankers spot revenue days for the first quarter of 2021 at an average TCE rate of approximately $11,000 per day.

Drydocking

The Company had 142 drydock days, including repositioning days, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company expects to have 40 drydock days, including repositioning days, in the first quarter of 2021.

Capital Allocation Policy

Consistent with the Company's capital allocation policy, the Company is not declaring a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Vessel Sale

In December 2020, Ardmore agreed to terms for the sale of the Ardmore Seamariner and repaid all amounts outstanding under the related term loan on January 7, 2021. The price for the subsequent sale of the vessel by Ardmore was $10.0 million, which was paid upon delivery of the vessel to the buyer on January 14, 2021.

Share Repurchase Plan

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 98,652 shares under the new share repurchase plan the Company adopted in September 2020, at a weighted-average price of $2.91 per share.

Financing

On December 17, 2020, the Company completed the previously announced $10.0 million loan facility for the Ardmore Seafarer, a 2010 Japanese MR product tanker delivered in August 2020, with Iyo Bank, Japan. The facility has a duration of five years and is priced at LIBOR plus a margin of 2.25%. The covenants and other conditions of the facility are consistent with those of Ardmore's existing debt facilities.

Progress Report

The Company expects to publish its first annual Progress Report on February 15, 2021, presenting what has been accomplished over the past year on matters relating to environment, social progress and governance. The Report also discusses the philosophy and rationale behind our efforts in these areas, and importantly, lays out our approach to support the global energy transition and the decarbonization of the shipping industry.

COVID-19

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the recent novel coronavirus (COVID 19) outbreak a pandemic. In response to the outbreak, many countries, ports and organizations, including those where the Company conducts a large part of its operations, have implemented measures to combat the outbreak, such as quarantines and travel restrictions. Such measures have caused and will likely continue to cause severe trade disruptions. The extent to which COVID–19 will impact the Company's results of operations and financial condition, including possible impairments, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the virus and the measures taken to contain or treat its impact, among others. Accordingly, an estimate of the impact cannot be made at this time.

Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

The Company reported a net loss of $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, or $0.59 loss per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $1.9 million, or $0.06 earnings per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 includes the held for sale loss on the Ardmore Seamariner of $6.4 million. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $17.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported an Adjusted loss (see Non–GAAP Measures section) of $13.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, or $0.39 Adjusted loss per basic and diluted share, as compared to Adjusted earnings of $2.5 million, or $0.08 Adjusted earnings per basic and $0.07 Adjusted earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Results for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

The Company reported a net loss of $6.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, or $0.18 loss per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.69 loss per basic and diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 includes the held for sale loss on the Ardmore Seamariner of $6.4 million. Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes the aggregate loss of $13.2 million on the sales of the Ardmore Seamaster and the previous vessel named the Ardmore Seafarer. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $57.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the $53.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported Adjusted earnings (see Non-GAAP Measures section) of $0.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, or $0.02 Adjusted earnings per basic and diluted share, as compared to an Adjusted loss of $9.2 million, or $0.28 Adjusted loss per basic and diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Revenue. Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $41.7 million, a decrease of $19.0 million from $60.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The Company's average number of owned vessels increased to 26 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from 25 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The Company had revenue days of 2,267 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to 2,280 for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in revenue days was due to an increase in drydocking days during the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, partially offset by the increase in the Company's average number of owned vessels. The Company had 26 and 25 vessels employed directly in the spot market as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The decrease in revenue days resulted in a decrease in revenue of $0.4 million, while changes in spot rates resulted in a decrease in revenue of $18.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Voyage Expenses. Voyage expenses were $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.7 million from $22.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Voyage expenses decreased primarily due to the decrease in bunker prices for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

TCE Rate. The average TCE rate for our fleet was $9,764 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $7,135 per day from $16,899 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in average TCE rate was the result of lower spot rates for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. TCE rates represent net revenues (or revenue less voyage expenses) divided by revenue days.

Vessel Operating Expenses. Vessel operating expenses were $16.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.4 million from $16.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This increase is due to an increase in the average number of vessels in operation for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as well as the impact of COVID–19 and the timing of vessel operating expenses between quarters. Vessel operating expenses, by their nature, are prone to fluctuations between periods. Average fleet operating expenses per day, including technical management fees, were $6,518 per vessel for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $6,707 per vessel for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Charter Hire Costs. Charter hire costs were $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. There were no charter hire costs incurred in the three months ended December 31, 2019. Ardmore chartered in one vessel in September 2020.

Depreciation. Depreciation expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $8.3 million, an increase of $0.3 million from $8.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This increase is primarily due to an increase in the average number of owned vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Amortization of Deferred Drydock Expenditures. Amortization of deferred drydock expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $1.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million from $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase is primarily due to an increased number of drydockings as the Company's fleet ages. The deferred costs of drydockings for a given vessel are amortized on a straight-line basis to the next scheduled drydocking of the vessel.

General and Administrative Expenses: Corporate. Corporate-related general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $3.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $3.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This decrease is primarily due to a decrease in staff costs and no travel in the fourth quarter of 2020.

General and Administrative Expenses: Commercial and Chartering. Commercial and chartering expenses are the expenses attributable to the Company's chartering and commercial operations departments in connection with the Company's spot trading activities. Commercial and chartering expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $0.2 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. This decrease is due to lower headcount and no travel in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Interest Expense and Finance Costs. Interest expense and finance costs include loan interest, finance lease interest, and amortization of deferred finance fees. Interest expense and finance costs for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were $3.9 million, a decrease of $2.8 million from $6.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Cash interest expense decreased by $2.3 million to $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, primarily due to a decreased average LIBOR during the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019, as well as the Company entering into three-year floating-to-fixed interest rate swap agreements with an average fixed interest rate of 0.32%. Amortization of deferred finance fees for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $0.5 million, a decrease of $0.5 million from $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Liquidity

As at December 31, 2020, the Company had $58.4 million (December 31, 2019: $51.7 million) available in cash and cash equivalents. The Company drew down an additional $9.6 million from its revolving credit facilities in the fourth quarter in order to maintain a strong liquidity position and financial flexibility, resulting in an increase in amounts outstanding on these facilities. The following debt and lease liabilities (net of deferred finance fees) were outstanding as at the dates indicated:



















As at



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Cash

$ 58,365,330

$ 51,723,107













Finance leases (net of sellers' credit)



194,824,384



212,799,694 Senior Debt



157,710,865



163,264,006 Revolving Credit Facilities



53,631,491



44,019,007 Total debt



406,166,740



420,082,707













Total net debt

$ 347,801,410

$ 368,359,600

Conference Call

The Company plans to have a conference call on February 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call and slide presentation by choosing from the following options:

By dialing 844–492–3728 (U.S.) or 412–542–4189 (International) and referencing "Ardmore Shipping." By accessing the live webcast at Ardmore Shipping's website at www.ardmoreshipping.com.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

If you are unable to participate at this time, an audio replay of the call will be available through February 17, 2021 at 877–344–7529 or 412–317–0088. Enter the passcode 10151864 to access the audio replay. A recording of the webcast, with associated slides, will also be available on the Company's website. The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size product and chemical tankers.

We are strategically focused on modern, fuel-efficient, mid-size product and chemical tankers. We actively pursue opportunities to exploit the overlap we believe exists between the clean petroleum product ("CPP") and chemical sectors in order to enhance earnings, and also seek to engage in more complex CPP trades, such as multi-grade and multi-port loading and discharging operations, where our knowledge of chemical operations is beneficial to our CPP customers. Our fuel-efficient operations are designed to enhance our investment returns and provide value-added service to our customers. We believe we are at the forefront of fuel efficiency and emissions reduction trends and are well positioned to capitalize on these developments with our fleet of Eco-design and Eco-mod vessels. Our acquisition strategy is to continue to build our fleet with Eco-design newbuildings and modern second-hand vessels that can be upgraded to Eco-mod. We have a resolute focus on both high-quality service and efficient operations, and we believe that our corporate overhead and operating expenses are among the lowest of our peers.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except as indicated)













As at



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

58,365,330

51,723,107 Receivables, net of allowance for bad debts of $0.5 million (2019: $0.9 million)

17,808,496

30,083,358 Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,683,910

1,940,030 Advances and deposits

2,516,646

4,114,065 Inventories

10,274,062

10,158,735 Vessel held for sale

9,895,000

— Total current assets

102,543,444

98,019,295









Non-current assets







Vessels and vessel equipment, net

631,458,305

660,823,330 Deferred drydock expenditures, net

10,216,090

7,668,711 Advances for Ballast water treatment systems

2,568,874

384,408 Other non-current assets, net

678,632

917,222 Amount receivable in respect of finance leases

2,880,000

2,880,000 Operating lease, right-of-use asset

1,662,510

1,745,464 Total non-current assets

649,464,411

674,419,135









TOTAL ASSETS

752,007,855

772,438,430









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

9,125,321

4,789,935 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

11,233,767

16,278,084 Accrued interest on debt and finance leases

769,304

880,183 Current portion of long-term debt

22,456,396

20,216,171 Current portion of finance lease obligations

18,454,222

17,975,322 Current portion of derivative liabilities

397,418

— Current portion of operating lease obligations

463,559

289,231 Total current liabilities

62,899,987

60,428,926









Non-current liabilities







Non-current portion of long-term debt

188,054,568

187,066,842 Non-current portion of finance lease obligations

179,250,162

197,704,372 Non-current portion of derivative liabilities

433,974

— Non-current portion of operating lease obligations

1,034,218

1,182,522 Total non-current liabilities

368,772,922

385,953,736









Stockholders' equity







Common stock

352,067

350,192 Additional paid in capital

418,180,983

416,841,494 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(729,135)

— Treasury stock

(15,635,765)

(15,348,909) Accumulated deficit

(81,833,204)

(75,787,009) Total stockholders' equity

320,334,946

326,055,768









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

752,007,855

772,438,430

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Unaudited Interim and Annual Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for shares)























Three months ended

Year ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Revenue, net

41,725,326

60,685,029

220,057,606

230,042,240

















Voyage expenses

(19,888,091)

(22,606,473)

(81,253,212)

(96,056,391) Vessel operating expenses

(16,422,424)

(15,971,685)

(62,546,733)

(62,546,606) Charter hire costs

(1,211,978)

—

(1,367,528)

— Depreciation

(8,268,960)

(8,032,954)

(32,187,324)

(32,322,695) Amortization of deferred drydock expenditures

(1,712,360)

(1,359,418)

(6,198,245)

(4,803,069) General and administrative expenses















Corporate

(3,063,281)

(3,561,327)

(15,122,906)

(14,951,996) Commercial and chartering

(239,660)

(700,846)

(2,780,970)

(3,194,218) Unrealized losses on derivatives

(25,588)

—

(113,591)

— Interest expense and finance costs

(3,915,885)

(6,651,968)

(18,168,155)

(26,759,754) Interest income

25,776

159,979

281,618

952,190 Loss on vessel held for sale

(6,447,309)

—

(6,447,309)

— Loss on sale of vessels

—

—

—

(13,162,192)

















(Loss) / Income before taxes

(19,444,434)

1,960,337

(5,846,749)

(22,802,491)

















Income tax

(70,968)

(12,092)

(199,446)

(58,766)

















Net (Loss) / Income

(19,515,402)

1,948,245

(6,046,195)

(22,861,257)

















(Loss) / Earnings per share, basic and diluted

(0.59)

0.06

(0.18)

(0.69)

















Adjusted (loss) / earnings (1)

(13,042,505)

2,485,146

514,705

(9,162,164) Adjusted (loss) / earnings per share, basic

(0.39)

0.08

0.02

(0.28) Adjusted (loss) / earnings per share, diluted

(0.39)

0.07

0.02

(0.28)

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic

33,237,297

33,097,831

33,241,936

33,097,831 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted

33,237,297

33,409,296

33,443,250

33,097,831



















____________________ (1) Adjusted earnings / (loss) is a non-GAAP measure and is defined and reconciled under the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. Adjusted earnings / (loss) has been calculated as Earnings per share reported under US GAAP as adjusted for unrealized and realized gains and losses (see Non-GAAP Measures Section).

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in U.S. Dollars)













Year ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net loss

(6,046,195)

(22,861,257) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation

32,187,324

32,322,695 Amortization of deferred drydock expenditures

6,198,245

4,803,069 Share-based compensation

3,000,672

2,333,091 Loss on vessel held for sale

6,447,309

— Loss on sale of vessels

—

13,162,192 Amortization of deferred finance fees

1,765,271

2,560,180 Unrealized losses on derivatives

113,591

— Foreign exchange

108,978

(73,207) Deferred drydock expenditures

(7,003,305)

(5,387,875) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Receivables

12,274,862

(2,623,226) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,743,880)

137,453 Advances and deposits

1,597,419

(1,981,261) Inventories

(115,327)

2,653,304 Accounts payable

2,543,080

(3,672,559) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(5,098,531)

(48,663) Accrued interest on debt and finance leases

(135,064)

(852,676) Net cash provided by operating activities

46,094,449

20,471,260









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from sale of vessels

—

26,557,707 Payments for acquisition of vessels and vessel equipment

(18,720,337)

(2,599,827) Advances for Ballast water treatment systems

(2,184,466)

114,235 Payments for other non-current assets

(88,630)

(177,950) Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities

(20,993,433)

23,894,165









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from long-term debt

20,375,243

201,462,500 Repayments of long-term debt

(18,017,863)

(222,198,713) Repayments of finance leases

(18,650,009)

(26,510,556) Payments for deferred finance fees

(220,000)

(2,298,587) Repurchase of common stock

(286,856)

— Payment of dividend

(1,659,308)

— Net cash (used in) financing activities

(18,458,793)

(49,545,356)









Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

6,642,223

(5,179,931)









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

51,723,107

56,903,038









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

58,365,330

51,723,107

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Unaudited Other Operating Data (Expressed in U.S. Dollars, unless otherwise stated)























Three months ended

Year ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA (1)

899,892

17,844,698

56,986,257

53,293,029

















AVERAGE DAILY DATA

































MR Tankers Spot TCE per day (2)

9,436

17,725

15,650

15,382

















Fleet TCE per day (2)

9,764

16,899

15,355

14,686

















Fleet operating expenses per day (3)

6,134

6,244

6,070

6,112 Technical management fees per day (4)

384

463

439

450



6,518

6,707

6,509

6,562

















MR Tankers Eco-Design















TCE per day (2)

9,603

18,149

15,993

15,781 Vessel operating expenses per day (5)

6,560

6,795

6,530

6,560

















MR Tankers Eco-Mod















TCE per day (2)

9,052

16,133

14,284

14,062 Vessel operating expenses per day (5)

6,447

6,813

6,540

6,636

















Prod/Chem Tankers Eco-Design (25k - 38k Dwt)















TCE per day (2)

10,916

14,284

14,332

12,420 Vessel operating expenses per day (5)

6,475

6,498

6,434

6,409

















FLEET















Average number of owned operating vessels

26.0

25.0

25.4

25.6

____________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure under the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (2) Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rate, a non-GAAP measure, represents net revenues (revenues less voyage expenses) divided by revenue days. Revenue days are the total number of calendar days the vessels are in the Company's possession less off-hire days generally associated with drydocking or repairs, and idle days associated with repositioning of vessels held for sale. Net revenue utilized to calculate TCE is determined on a discharge to discharge basis, which is different from how the Company records revenue under U.S. GAAP. Under discharge to discharge, revenues are recognized beginning from the discharge of cargo from the prior voyage to the anticipated discharge of cargo in the current voyage, and voyage expenses are recognized as incurred. (3) Fleet operating expenses per day are routine operating expenses and comprise crewing, repairs and maintenance, insurance, stores, lube oils and communication expenses. These amounts do not include expenditures related to upgradings and enhancements or other non-routine expenditures which were expensed during the period. (4) Technical management fees are fees paid to third-party technical managers. (5) Vessel operating expenses per day include technical management fees.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Fleet Details at December 31, 2020 (Expressed in Millions of U.S. Dollars, other than per share amount)

























































































Estimated Resale

Estimated







































Newbuilding

Depreciated



















Cargo





Cargo

Inerting

Eco

Price (1)

Replacement Vessel

IMO

Built

Country

DWT

Capacity (m3)

Engine Type

Segregations

System

Specification

December 31, 2020

Value (2) Seavaliant

IMO2/3

Feb–13

S. Korea

49,998

53,361

6S50 ME-C8.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 24.68 Seaventure

IMO2/3

Jun–13

S. Korea

49,998

53,375

6S50 ME-C8.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 25.03 Seavantage

IMO2/3

Jan–14

S. Korea

49,997

53,288

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 25.80 Seavanguard

IMO2/3

Feb–14

S. Korea

49,998

53,287

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 25.89 Sealion

IMO2/3

May–15

S. Korea

49,999

52,928

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 27.49 Seafox

IMO2/3

Jun–15

S. Korea

49,999

52,930

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 27.59 Seawolf

IMO2/3

Aug–15

S. Korea

49,999

52,931

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 27.76 Seahawk

IMO2/3

Nov–15

S. Korea

49,999

52,931

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 28.03 Endeavour

IMO2/3

Jul–13

S. Korea

49,997

53,637

6S50 ME-C8.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 25.18 Enterprise

IMO2/3

Sep–13

S. Korea

49,453

52,774

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 25.38 Endurance

IMO2/3

Dec–13

S. Korea

49,466

52,770

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 25.67 Encounter

IMO2/3

Jan–14

S. Korea

49,494

52,776

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 25.73 Explorer

IMO2/3

Jan–14

S. Korea

49,478

52,775

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 25.82 Exporter

IMO2/3

Feb–14

S. Korea

49,466

52,770

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 25.91 Engineer

IMO2/3

Mar–14

S. Korea

49,420

52,789

6S50 ME-B9.2

6

IG Plant

Eco-Design

$ 34.50

$ 26.00 Seamariner

IMO3

Oct–06

Japan

45,726

52,280

6S50MC–6.1

3

Flue Gas

Eco-Mod

$ 34.50

$ 10.00(3) Sealeader

IMO3

Jun–08

Japan

47,451

52,527

6S50MC–6.1

3

Flue Gas

Eco-Mod

$ 34.50

$ 18.48 Sealifter

IMO3

Aug–08

Japan

47,463

52,534

6S50MC–6.1

3

Flue Gas

Eco-Mod

$ 34.50

$ 18.74 Sealancer

IMO3

Jul–08

Japan

47,472

52,467

6S50MC–6.1

3

Flue Gas

Eco-Mod

$ 34.50

$ 18.59 Seafarer

IMO3

Jun–10

Japan

49,999

52,111

6S50MC-6.1

3

Flue Gas

Eco-Mod

$ 34.50

$ 21.08 Dauntless

IMO2

Feb–15

S. Korea

37,764

41,620

6S50 ME-B9.2

14

Nitrogen

Eco-Design

$ 33.00

$ 25.87 Defender

IMO2

Feb–15

S. Korea

37,791

41,620

6S50 ME-B9.2

14

Nitrogen

Eco-Design

$ 33.00

$ 25.91 Cherokee

IMO2

Jan–15

Japan

25,215

28,475

6S46 ME-B8.3

12

Nitrogen

Eco-Design

$ 28.50

$ 22.13 Cheyenne

IMO2

Mar–15

Japan

25,217

28,490

6S46 ME-B8.3

12

Nitrogen

Eco-Design

$ 28.50

$ 22.37 Chinook

IMO2

Jul–15

Japan

25,217

28,483

6S46 ME-B8.3

12

Nitrogen

Eco-Design

$ 28.50

$ 22.69 Chippewa

IMO2

Nov–15

Japan

25,217

28,493

6S46 ME-B8.3

12

Nitrogen

Eco-Design

$ 28.50

$ 23.01













































$ 620.85

















































































Cash / Debt / Working Capital / Other Assets

$ (339.14)































Total Asset Value (Assets) (4)

$ 281.71































DRV / Share (4)(5)

$ 8.49

















































































Ardmore Commercial Management (6)

$ 20.61































Total Asset Value (Assets & Commercial Mgt.) (4)

$ 302.32































DRV / Share (4)(5)

$ 9.11



















































____________________ 1. Based on the average of two broker estimates of prompt resale for a newbuild vessel of equivalent deadweight tonne at a yard in South Korea as at December 31, 2020. 2. Depreciated Replacement Value ("DRV") is based on estimated resale price for a newbuild vessel depreciated for the age of each vessel (assuming an estimated useful life of 25 years on a straight-line basis and assuming a residual scrap value of $300 per tonne which is in line with Ardmore's depreciation policy). The Company's estimates of DRV assume that its vessels are all in good and seaworthy condition without the need for repair and, if inspected, that they would be certified in class without notations of any kind. Vessel values are highly volatile and, as such, the Company's estimates of DRV may not be indicative of the current or future value of its vessels, or prices that the Company could achieve if it were to sell them. 3. Ardmore Seamariner recognized as held for sale as at December 31, 2020 and subsequently delivered to the buyer on January 14, 2021. 4. Depreciated Asset Value ("DRV") and DRV per share are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that many investors use DRV as a reference point in assessing valuation of fleets of ships and similar assets. 5. DRV / Share calculated using 33,186,603 shares outstanding as at December 31, 2020. 6. Ardmore Commercial Management is management's estimate of the value of Ardmore's commercial management and pooling business. The estimate is based on industry standard commercial management and pooling fees in determining revenue less Ardmore's commercial and chartering overhead (as stated in Ardmore's Statement of Operations) and applying an illustrative multiple to the resulting net earnings of 7x. The multiple is illustrative only and may not be indicative of the valuation multiple the Company could achieve if it were to sell its commercial management and pooling business. Revenue of this business is comprised of (i) commission (1.25% for standard product tankers and 2.5% for chemical tankers) on gross freight based on estimated current TCE rates grossed up for voyage expenses and (ii) administration fee of $300 per vessel per day. These rates may vary over time.

CO 2 Emissions Reporting (1)

In April 2018, the International Maritime Organization's ("IMO") Marine Environment Protection Committee ("MEPC") adopted an initial strategy for the reduction of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions from ships, setting out a vision to reduce GHG emissions from international shipping and phase them out as soon as possible. Ardmore is committed to transparency and contributing to the reduction of CO 2 emissions in the Company's industry. Ardmore's reporting methodology is in line with the framework set out within the IMO's Data Collection System ("DCS") initiated in 2019.













































Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019





















Number of Owned Vessels in Operation (at period end)

27

25

27

25

Fleet Average Age

7.7

6.4

7.7

6.4





















CO 2 Emissions Generated in Metric Tonnes

99,479

98,650

389,721

422,984

Distance Travelled (Miles)

359,556

343,784

1,441,703

1,467,784

Fuel Consumed in Metric Tonnes

31,355

31,526

122,899

133,761





















Annual Efficiency Ratio (AER) for the period (2)

















Fleet

6.18 g / tm

6.46 g / tm

6.04 g / tm

6.41 g / tm

MR Eco-Design

5.87 g / tm

6.20 g / tm

5.71 g / tm

6.11 g / tm

MR Eco-Mod

6.58 g / tm

6.05 g / tm

6.36 g / tm

6.30 g / tm

Chemical

7.22 g / tm

8.08 g / tm

7.40 g / tm

8.14 g / tm





















Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator (EEOI) for the period (3)

















Fleet

14.53 g / ctm

12.92 g / ctm

12.37 g / ctm

12.84 g / ctm

MR Eco-Design

14.90 g / ctm

13.33 g / ctm

12.01 g / ctm

12.54 g / ctm

MR Eco-Mod

16.46 g / ctm

12.96 g / ctm

12.82 g / ctm

12.98 g / ctm

Chemical

12.12 g / ctm

11.84 g / ctm

13.20 g / ctm

13.66 g / ctm





















Wind Force (% greater than 4 on Beaufort Scale)

50.70%

42.40%

42.16%

44.65%





















tm = tonne-mile

















ctm = cargo tonne-mile



















Ardmore Performance

Ardmore is continuing to perform well, on an annual basis on both AER and EEOI. Notably results vary quarter to quarter depending on ship activity, ballast / laden ratio, cargo carried, weather, waiting time and time in port, however analysis is presented on a trailing 12-month basis to provide an accurate assessment of Ardmore's progress and to mitigate any seasonality.

The impact of weather was higher in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to prior periods (based on Beaufort Scale wind force rating being greater than 4), which adversely affects the ability to optimize fuel consumption.

Ardmore's carbon emissions for 2020 are 389,721 metric tonnes of CO2, a decrease of 7.9% in comparison to 2019. On an overall basis Ardmore's AER for the period decreased by 5.8% to 6.04 g / tm in 2020, from 6.41 g / tm in 2019.

While the EEOI shows a decrease of a 3.6% to 12.37 g / ctm, from 12.84 g / ctm.

Continued improvements are being achieved through a combination of technological advancements and operational optimization.

____________________ 1 Ardmore's emissions data is based on the reporting tools and information reasonably available to Ardmore and its applicable third-party technical managers for Ardmore's owned fleet. Management assesses such data and may adjust and restate the data to reflect latest information. It is expected that the shipping industry will continue to refine the performance measures for emissions and efficiency over time. AER and EEOI metrics are impacted by external factors such as charter speed, vessel orders and weather, in conjunction with overall market factors such as cargo load sizes and fleet utilization rate. As such, variance in performance can be found in the reported emissions between two periods for the same vessel and between vessels of a similar size and type. Furthermore, other companies may report slight variations (e.g. some shipping companies report CO 2 in tonnes per kilometre as opposed to CO 2 in tonnes per nautical mile) and consequently it is not always practical to directly compare emissions from different companies. The figures reported above represent Ardmore's initial findings; the Company is committed to improving the methodology and transparency of its emissions reporting in line with industry best practices. Accordingly, the above results may vary as the methodology and performance measures set out by the industry evolve. 2 Annual Efﬁciency Ratio ("AER") is a measure of carbon efficiency using the parameters of fuel consumption, distance travelled, and design deadweight tonnage ("DWT"). AER is reported in unit grams of CO 2 per ton-mile (gCO 2 /dwt-nm). It is calculated by dividing (i) mass of fuel consumed by type converted to metric tonnes of CO 2 by (ii) DWT multiplied by distance travelled in nautical miles 3 Energy Efficiency Operational Indicator ("EEOI") is a tool for measuring CO 2 gas emissions in a given time period per unit of transport work performed. It is calculated by dividing (i) mass of fuel consumed by type converted to metric tonnes of CO 2 by (ii) cargo carried in tonnes multiplied by laden voyage distance in nautical miles. This calculation is performed as per IMO MEPC.1/Circ684

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release describes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings / (loss), which are not measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are defined and reconciled below. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before certain items that Ardmore believes are not representative of its operating performance, including gain or loss on sale of vessels. Adjusted earnings / (loss) excludes certain items from net income / (loss), including gain or loss on sale of vessels and write-off of deferred finance fees, because they are considered to be not representative of its operating performance.

These non-GAAP measures are presented in this press release as the Company believes that they provide investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how Ardmore's management evaluates operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA increases the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period. This increased comparability is achieved by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of interest expense, taxes, depreciation or amortization, which items are affected by various and possibly changing financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis and which items may significantly affect net income between periods. The Company believes that including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings / (loss) as financial and operating measures assists investors in making investment decisions regarding the Company and its common stock.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. All amounts in the tables below are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated.























Three months ended

Year ended Reconciliation of net (loss) / income to EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Net (loss) / Income

(19,515,402)

1,948,245

(6,046,195)

(22,861,257) Interest income

(25,776)

(159,979)

(281,618)

(952,190) Interest expense and finance costs

3,915,885

6,651,968

18,168,155

26,759,754 Income tax

70,968

12,092

199,446

58,766 Unrealized losses on derivatives

25,588

—

113,591

— Depreciation

8,268,960

8,032,954

32,187,324

32,322,695 Amortization of deferred drydock

expenditures

1,712,360

1,359,418

6,198,245

4,803,069 EBITDA

(5,547,417)

17,844,698

50,538,948

40,130,837 Loss on vessel held for sale

6,447,309

—

6,447,309

— Loss on sale of vessels

—

—

—

13,162,192 ADJUSTED EBITDA

899,892

17,844,698

56,986,257

53,293,029





















Three months ended

Year ended Reconciliation of net (loss) / income to Adjusted (loss) /

earnings

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Net (loss) / Income

(19,515,402)

1,948,245

(6,046,195)

(22,861,257) Loss on vessel held for sale

6,447,309

—

6,447,309

— Loss on sale of vessels

—

—

—

13,162,192 Write-off of deferred finance fees

—

536,901

—

536,901 Unrealized losses on derivatives

25,588

—

113,591

— Adjusted (loss)/ earnings (1)

(13,042,505)

2,485,146

514,705

(9,162,164)

















Adjusted (loss) / earnings per share, basic

(0.39)

0.08

0.02

(0.28) Adjusted (loss) / earnings per share, diluted

(0.39)

0.07

0.02

(0.28)

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic

33,237,297

33,097,831

33,241,936

33,097,831 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted

33,237,297

33,409,296

33,443,250

33,097,831

____________________ 1 Adjusted (loss) / earnings has been calculated as Earnings per share reported under US GAAP as adjusted for realized and unrealized gains and losses

(see Non-GAAP Measures section).

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. In some cases, you can identify the forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "may", "expect", and similar expressions.

Forward looking statements in this press release include, among others, the following statements: future operating or financial results; global and regional economic conditions and trends; shipping market trends and market fundamentals, including tanker demand and future growth rates; the effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the Company's business, financial condition and the results of operation; the Company's expectations regarding the timing and impact of economic recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic; expected employment of the Company's vessels during the first quarter of 2021; expected drydocking days in the first quarter of 2021; management's estimates of the Depreciated Replacement Value (DRV) of its vessels; management's estimate of the value of the Company's commercial management and pooling business; and trends in the Company's performance as measured by energy efficiency and emission-reduction metrics; regarding emissions; the impact of energy transition on the Company and the markets in which the Company operates; expected timing of publication of Progress Report on Ardmore's ESG goals; and expected continuation of refinement by the shipping industry of performance measures for emissions and efficiency. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, including, without limitation, Ardmore management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company cautions readers of this release not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the Company's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include: the amount of the world tanker fleet used for storage purposes; current expected spot rates compared with current and expected charter rates; the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company; the strength of world economies and currencies; general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values; changes in demand for and the supply of tanker vessel capacity; changes in the projections of spot and time charter or pool trading of the Company's vessels; the effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic on, among others, oil demand, the Company's business, financial condition and results of operation, including our liquidity; fluctuations in oil prices; changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs; general domestic and international political conditions; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, piracy or political events; the market for the Company's vessels; competition in the tanker industry; availability of financing and refinancing; charter counterparty performance; changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities; the Company's ability to charter vessels for all remaining revenue days during the first quarter of 2021 in the spot market; vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hire; and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 20–F for the year ended December 31, 2020, for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Mr. Leon Berman Mr. Bryan Degnan The IGB Group The IGB Group 45 Broadway, Suite 1150 45 Broadway, Suite 1150 New York, NY 10006 New York, NY 10006 Tel: 212–477–8438 Tel: 646–673–9701 Fax: 212–477–8636 Fax: 212–477–8636 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Related Links

http://www.ardmoreshipping.com

