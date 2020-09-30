ARDMS Credentials 100,000 Active Sonographers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS), the internationally recognized standard in sonography credentialing, today announced it has reached an organizational milestone with its 100,000th active credentialed sonographer. ARDMS credentials reflect general diagnostic medical sonography, cardiac sonography, vascular sonography and musculoskeletal sonography. ARDMS credentials empower sonographers around the world to provide exceptional patient care through rigorous assessments and continual learning. ARDMS has been credentialing sonographers for more than 45 years.

Each day, more than one million patients are cared for by ARDMS sonography Registrants. Credentialed sonographers improve patient care and public safety by establishing and accounting for a specified standard of proficiency, including prerequisites in education and clinical experience, as well as passing ARDMS examinations. The care sonographers provide has a significant impact on patient diagnosis and treatment.

"Sonographers are highly skilled professionals, the virtual eyes of the physician. Unlike many other imaging modalities where a picture is taken and everything is in the picture, Sonographers must find, identify then capture the images that serve as a basis for diagnoses at every stage of patient care," said Heather Richoux, RDMS, RDCS, ARDMS Registered Sonographer and Board Chair of the ARDMS governance organization Inteleos™. "My ARDMS credentials signify to my patients and employers that I am qualified to deliver the best care possible supported by the industry's highest standards."

ARDMS is a Council within Inteleos, a non-profit governance and management organization with a mission to define, assess, and advance healthcare standards around the world. In addition to ARDMS, Inteleos also manages the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification AcademyTM. Sonographers, physicians and other medical imaging professionals from 70 countries have been certified by Inteleos.

"Patients undergoing a sonogram, regardless of who they are, where they're from or their social or economic status, can be confident that an ARDMS credentialed sonographer will deliver high quality care," said Tricia Turner, RDMS, RVT, ARDMS Registered Sonographer and Chair of the ARDMS Council. "Inteleos and ARDMS have raised the standard of care for millions of patients around the world, and the more sonography professionals become credentialed, more patients will have access to standardized quality care."

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world.

SOURCE Inteleos

