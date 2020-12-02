ARDMS Offers Remote Proctoring for Key Sonography Exam

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS), the globally recognized standard in sonography credentialing, announced its first examination to be offered via remote proctoring. The Sonography Principles and Instrumentation (SPI) examination is available remotely, enabling participants to take the test from the security and convenience of a location of their choosing. The SPI exam meets the fundamental physical principles and instrumentation requirements for the RDMS, RDCS, RVT and RMSKS credentials. The remote version of the SPI examination, like the in-person version, is ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board) accredited.

"Sonographers have been on the frontline, using their skills, knowledge and experience to assist those battling the Coronavirus as the uncertainty of the pandemic has continued to spread," said Tricia Turner, RDMS, RVT, Chair of the ARDMS Council. "We believe it is more crucial than ever for healthcare professionals to deliver the best quality care, and that is only possible if they are trained, educated and certified. We're trying to make that certification process more convenient by offering exams in the safety and comfort of their own home."

The COVID pandemic has necessitated ARDMS to expand delivery platforms for its sonography exams. The SPI exam is one of ARDMS' most popular, and while it can still be taken at a testing center, the new remote option includes a test proctor via web cam to ensure accuracy, security and compliance. ARDMS is also exploring the possibility of offering other sonographer certification examinations via remote proctoring in 2021. With the addition of remote proctoring, tests are now more readily available, leading to increased inclusivity, diversity and access to certified care for patients.

"The stress and anxiety before taking the SPI exam was great, but the agent and proctor worked really well with me, keeping communication clear and helping to calm my nerves," said Mursal Maqsood, a sonography student from Little Neck, NY, and the first to take the SPI examination remotely. "Everything was clear while taking the exam -- I was able to see how many questions I had left, the time, and the camera. I highly recommend remote testing because it is very convenient and the process is quite simple, without requiring me to leave the house."

In addition to new remote testing options, ARDMS is supporting its sonographer Registrants during COVID with an online community site and access to free mental health resources and continuing medical education (CME) credits. The new ARDMS Facebook Discussion Group includes thousands of sonographers and is a great resource to connect and find support within the professional community. ARDMS has also partnered with the American Psychological Association (APA) for a series of free mental health webinars and resources to help sonographers and all healthcare professionals cope during this pandemic. Each mental health webinar is offered with one free AMA PRA Category 1 CME credit.

To apply for the SPI exam, visit https://myardms.ardms.org.

About Inteleos

Inteleos™ is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography® (ARDMS®) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement™ (APCA™) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy™ which together represents over 117,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world.

