Ardour Capital Investments Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Investment into HYZON Motors

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardour Capital Investments, a leading investment bank focused on environmental technology and alternative energy, announced that it completed, as exclusive placement agent, an investment into hydrogen mobility and clean energy company HYZON Motors led by International broad energy group Total's venture capital arm, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures.

Ardour has been active in the hydrogen fuel cell space since its founding in 2002 and sees considerable potential in HYZON's zero carbon transportation solution for heavy duty trucking. Walter Nasdeo, Ardour Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer of Ardour's asset management platform, New American Energy, commented:

"HYZON presents a unique total cost of ownership opportunity for global fleet truck and bus operators. HYZON's innovative truck and bus designs incorporate industry leading fuel cell technology along with an extremely cost competitive hydrogen fueling capability".

HYZON Motors is a global supplier of hydrogen fuel-cell powered commercial vehicles, including heavy duty trucks, buses, and coaches. HYZON expanded existing operations by opening its new US headquarters and Engineering Center in Honeoye Falls, New York. HYZON also launched its European operations in the Dutch City of Groningen with JV partner Holthausen Clean Technology.

HYZON expects to deliver thousands of fuel cell trucks and buses over the next three years. By 2025, HYZON's expected turn-key capacity will be more than 40,000 fuel cell vehicles annually.

About Ardour Capital

Ardour Capital is a leading investment bank focused on environmental technology and alternative energy headquartered in New York City founded in 2002. In addition to its investment banking activities, Ardour houses an asset management platform, New American Energy (https://www.newamenergy.com/), which operates an environmental technology fund.

