ARDT INVESTIGATION ALERT: Investigation Launched into Ardent Health, Inc., Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm - ARDT

THE COMPANY: Ardent Health is a provider of healthcare in growing midsize urban communities across the United States. On July 18, 2024, Ardent Health raised $192 million in its initial public offering, selling 12 million shares of its common stock for $16 per share.

THE REVELATION: On November 12, 2025, Ardent Health announced its third quarter 2025 earnings, revealing that it had missed consensus estimates due in large part "payor denials [that] were more pronounced" and "an adjustment of $54 million attributable to the emergence of adverse prior period claim developments with respect to recent settlements and ongoing litigation arising from a limited set of claims between 2019 and 2022 in New Mexico for a single provider who the Company no longer employs, as well as consideration of broader industry trends, including social inflationary pressures." Regarding the payor shortfall, CFO Alfred Lumsdaine further announced that Ardent Health had implemented a "change in accounting estimate" that required Ardent Health to "recognize[] reserves earlier in an account's life cycle." As a result, Ardent Health reduced revenue in the quarter by $43 million.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

