ARDT INVESTOR ALERT: Ardent Health, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ardent Health Class Action Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is notifying Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against the company and certain of its executives following the company's disastrous Q3 2025 financial results.

Hagens Berman is investigating the alleged claims that Ardent misled investors about its revenue recognition systems and the adequacy of its professional liability reserves. The firm urges investors who purchased Ardent securities between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025 and suffered substantial losses to contact the firm now.

Class Period: July 18, 2024 – Nov. 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Mar. 9, 2026

The ARDT Securities Class Action & Its Allegations:

The complaint alleges that for over a year Ardent assured investors that it engaged in an active monitoring process that included "detailed reviews of historical collections" and that "[o]ur collection procedures are followed until such time that management determines the account is uncollectible, at which time the account is written off."

The complaint alleges that these- and other- statements were misleading because Ardent did not primarily rely on detailed reviews of historical collections in determining accounts receivable collectability, but instead utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved.

The truth allegedly emerged on November 12, 2025, when Ardent revealed that it transitioned to a new accounting method in Q3 2025 for estimating the collectability of accounts receivable, which forced it to slash revenue by $42.6 million to account for hindsight evaluations.

During the earnings call the next day, Ardent's CFO revealed that, in apparent contrast to earlier assurances about the hindsight analysis, the company's collectability framework "had utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved" and that its new revenue accounting system "recognizes reserves earlier in an account's life cycle[.]"

In addition to the revenue decrease, Ardent revealed that "[t]he increase in total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue was […] driven by an increase in professional liability reserves of $47.2 million[.]"

The market reacted swiftly to this news and sent the price of Ardent shares tumbling $4.75 (-33%) lower the next day.

"We are looking into whether Ardent knew of problems with its revenue accounting system that masked payor denials," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the pending alleged claims.

