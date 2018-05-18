Arduino Announces Uno WiFi Rev 2

Arduino Uno WiFi Rev 2 includes a new enhanced AVR microcontroller from Microchip, making it even easier to deploy products that need connectivity using the Uno R3 classic form factor. Uno WiFi Rev 2 is ideal for emerging IoT industries, including automotive, agriculture, consumer electronics, smart home, and wearables. The WiFi connectivity is powered by u-blox.

"Arduino aims at supporting professional developers, makers and educators during the entire lifecycle of IoT product development, from the initial learning phases to mass deployment," said Fabio Violante, Arduino CEO. "Being based on the popular AVR technology, but on steroids, and with an enhanced WiFi connectivity, the UNO WiFi Rev 2 is a big step forward for all users that want to leverage the vast ecosystem of shields and libraries available for the traditional UNO form factor, in connected use cases."

The Uno WiFi Rev 2 board features Microchip's ATmega4809 8-bit microcontroller bringing improved security, flexibility and reliability. As the first megaAVR® device to feature Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs), the ATmega4809 includes an integrated high-speed Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) that enables faster conversion of analog signals, resulting in more accurate external measurement of temperature, motion and light levels. It also provides more RAM (6KB), Flash (48K) and 3 UARTS. Combined with Microchip's ATECC608 CryptoAuthentication™ device on the Uno board, the ATmega4809 provides hardware-based security for connecting projects to the cloud including AWS and Google.

"As we grow, partner and invest, we will fuel the vast IoT and software markets across the industry," said Arduino co-founder Massimo Banzi. "Inspiring the Arduino community with easy to deploy solutions that enable our users to have access to larger both flash and RAM memory for more demanding IoT projects."

Key Uno WiFi features include:

Advanced debugging ability

The ability to communicate with more than one RF module using UARTS

Peripheral multiplexing functions of mega4809 give project developers the ability to move peripherals around to other pins to avoid conflicts

Cryptographic coprocessor with secure hardware-based key storage

Improved peripherals including an analog-to-digital converter that provides more accurate measurement sensors

Industrial level security allowing each UNO WiFi board to be uniquely identified and protected when connected to the cloud

"The adoption of the ATmega4809 in the Arduino Uno WiFi Rev 2 strengthens our partnership and brings new features such as CIPs to the Arduino platform," said Steve Drehobl, vice president of Microchip's 8-bit MCU business unit. "Microchip remains committed to delivering advanced MCUs that help makers take great ideas to market quickly and Arduino is leading the way."

The Uno WiFi Rev 2 is available for purchase at store.arduino.cc from the end of June, 2018.

About Arduino

Arduino is an open-source hardware, software, and content platform with a worldwide community of over 30 million active users. The company offers IoT developers, makers, and educators the ability to build smart, connected and interactive devices using affordable technologies. Arduino has powered millions of projects over the years, from everyday objects to complex scientific instruments. To learn more, please visit arduino.cc.

