(ARDX) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Ardelyx Following FDA Notification. Did You Lose Money on Your Ardelyx Investment?

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Ardelyx, Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARDX).

On July 19, 2021, Ardelyx announced that it had received a letter from the FDA on July 13, 2021, regarding its New Drug Application for Tenapanor. The FDA was reviewing Tenapanor for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. In the letter, the FDA stated that it had identified "deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments." Ardelyx said it immediately requested a meeting to discuss the deficiencies but was notified by the FDA that its request for a meeting was denied. Tenapanor was in stage 3 clinical studies.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Ardelyx shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471.

