ARDX Expands Partnership with the City of Norfolk: Digital Entrepreneur Ecosystem Hub is Now Live

NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARDX is excited to announce StartGrowBiz.norfolk.gov is now live which is a new online tool designed, developed, and hosted by ARDX on behalf of the City of Norfolk. This "one-stop-shop" tool guides entrepreneurs through the steps of planning, launching, managing, and growing their business and is the only one of its kind offered in Hampton Roads.

"Being keenly aware that economics is a major determinant of health, ARDX is proud to partner with the City of Norfolk to launch this much needed entrepreneur resource in Hampton Roads," stated Dr. Angela Reddix, CEO, Founder and President of ARDX. "And the timing couldn't be better – small businesses are the backbone of our economy, so establishing and building small businesses has to be a part of our economic recovery strategy."

StartGrowBiz is a successful outcome of ARDX's journey with the City of Norfolk which started in 2018 with the STARTUP-IN-RESIDENCE (STiR) Program. STiR is a national initiative that brings innovative technology companies like ARDX together with government agencies through a challenge-based approach to procurement.

"Our team came together to design and develop a system that would be user-friendly to the midnight entrepreneur who may be maintaining a regular 9 to 5 job while pursuing a small business," said Nedra Commodore, Project Manager. "One of the most significant features of the system is an interactive "Guided Tour" that guides the user through Conducting Market Research, Developing the Business Plan, Calculating Start-Up Costs, and Funding the Business."

Among other features, the site includes planning tools, appointment scheduling for business owners to meet with the City of Norfolk Economic Development Team, and information to connect with other city leaders. Visit StartGrowBiz.norfolk.gov to learn more.

About ARDX

ARDX has a long-standing history of providing customizable and efficient solutions focused on Population Health, Payment Reform, and Patient-Centered Care & Outcomes for the nation's evolving healthcare environment. Creating process-driven policies and being committed to delivering quality the first time, every time, have earned ARDX a CMMI Level 5 appraisal rating and its Quality Management System conforms to the ISO 9001:2015 standard as certified by Intertek. Founded in 2006, ARDX is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia. To learn more about ARDX, visit www.ardx.net.

SOURCE ARDX

Related Links

https://ardx.net/

