Are Americans Starting to Ditch the Kitchen? New Survey from OpenTable Reveals Why Cooking is Becoming a Thing of the Past

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today released new survey findings highlighting delivery habits and revealing a growing appetite for convenience. In tandem, OpenTable also announced a new partnership with Postmates , the #1 on-demand delivery platform in Los Angeles and the Southwest, to bring even more delivery and pick-up options to diners on its iOS and Android apps.

According to a recent survey commissioned by OpenTable, Americans are starting to break up with their kitchens with 41 percent dining out at least once a week and nearly one third considering delivery to be a top alternative. Six out of 10 (62 percent) respondents choose to order delivery because they like eating in the comfort of their own home, with 59 percent sharing that it's often due to feeling burned out after a long day. Still, 42 percent say they actually plate their delivery meals with real silverware and plates to closely replicate the restaurant dining experience. For additional survey data on what Americans are getting delivered, where and how they are eating it and more, please visit the OpenTable blog.

"Since launching delivery options in July, we continue to hear how comfort and convenience are sometimes the priority for our diners along with top-notch, restaurant quality meals," said Joseph Essas, Chief Technology Officer at OpenTable. "Our goal is to make OpenTable the go-to app for all dining occasions, and expanding our delivery capabilities with Postmates is one way we're addressing those priorities."

Postmates serves more than 75% of US households and joins Caviar , Grubhub and Uber Eats as the newest partner to offer delivery and pick-up options on OpenTable. Combined, these partners power delivery for nearly 10,000 restaurants in North America on the OpenTable app. In addition, the OpenTable iOS app now shows estimated delivery times for each provider, giving diners an even more comprehensive look at their dining options.

"Postmates' mission is to enable anyone to have anything delivered on-demand," said Vivek Patel, Postmates COO. "Through this partnership, we're excited to bring this mission to OpenTable's network of diners and bring new customers to the thousands of restaurants on our platform that are found on OpenTable."

*Methodology:

This survey was conducted using the online survey platform Pollfish, and compiled by DKC Analytics. The sample of 2,000 adults (18 years or older) in the United States was surveyed on September 8, 2019.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 54,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 131 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to grow their business.

About Postmates

Postmates enables you to get anything you want on-demand. Launched in 2011, Postmates led the creation of on-demand delivery in the U.S and has grown to be the #1 platform in Los Angeles, amongst other markets and has the most merchant selection in the country, including hundreds of exclusive LA merchants such as Sugarfish, Salt + Straw, Trejos Tacos and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. The company now operates in more than 3,500 cities across the U.S. and Mexico, provides access to over 500,000 merchants and has recently launched innovative new products including Postmates Party. Postmates is headquartered in San Francisco and has more than 1,000 employees. Learn more: www.postmates.com.

