Are colored contact lenses safe?

Learn if colored contact lenses are right for you.

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colored contacts make an excellent accessory to your style, plus correct your vision. Colored contact lenses may be worn by anyone who wants to upgrade their everyday look but does not need vision correction. Lens.com, a leading retailer of contact lenses, recently shared its advice for consumers considering colored contact lenses.

Through your eyes, you show emotion and connect with others. It's the most often viewed part of your face, and your eyes are an expressive part of your character. Everyone is born with their own beautifully unique eye color, but sometimes it can be fun to change your style. This is where colored contacts come into play. Colored contact lenses allow you to switch up your eye color while also correcting vision, if needed.

Color contact lenses have come a long way since the early tinted lenses. Unlike the first generation of color contacts, today's colored lenses look very natural. While there was a great deal of excitement around the initial tinted contacts, making the colors look realistic had not yet been perfected. Tinted lenses were simply lenses made with a specific tint in them. They gave eyes an overall wash of color, unless the eyes were already quite dark, in which case they had little effect.

Today contact lens manufacturers incorporate a blend of colors in a more natural iris pattern. This pattern or graphic design is printed on the surface of the lens. With color contacts, the natural color of the eyes doesn't show through the lenses where the color is printed. This feature allows even those with naturally dark-colored eyes to change their eye color.

What are colored contact lenses?

Colored contacts are lenses with a dye incorporated into the lens material. This dye gives the lens a specific color, the opacity of which will depend on the type of tint that the lens has.

Most contact lens manufacturers carry a version of soft-colored contacts. Each brand has a range of shades that they offer. Of course, a color change is not the only thing contact lenses provide. Many people need contact lenses for vision correction as well. Fortunately, color contact lenses can do too. In fact, modern-day colored lenses offer the same features as regular soft contacts, including high breathability, lasting moisture, build-up resistant material, and sharp vision. Those who don't require vision correction but want to change their eye color can be fitted for colored contacts.

Types of colored contact lenses?

Manufacturers may sometimes call colored contact lenses cosmetic, novelty, special effect, theatrical, or Halloween contact lenses. No matter the name, colored contacts are still considered medical devices, even if they don't correct vision. Therefore, they must be properly fitted and prescribed by an eye care professional.

Colored contacts come in three tints, namely:

Opaque – Opaque-tinted contact lenses are solid and non-transparent. Therefore, they can change your natural eye color altogether. Opaque-tint contacts work best for people with dark eyes who want to try a lighter eye color, such as blue, green, or hazel. Theatrical or Halloween lenses typically have opaque tints, making them great for bringing costumes to life.

– Opaque-tinted contact lenses are solid and non-transparent. Therefore, they can change your natural eye color altogether. Opaque-tint contacts work best for people with dark eyes who want to try a lighter eye color, such as blue, green, or hazel. Theatrical or Halloween lenses typically have opaque tints, making them great for bringing costumes to life. Enhancement – As the name suggests, colored contacts with enhancement tints enhance your natural eye color. They're best suited for people with light-colored eyes who want to make their natural eye color appear brighter and more stunning. For example, wearing blue enhancement-tinted contacts will make your eyes appear bluer if you have blue eyes. But these contacts won't make your eyes blue if you have brown eyes.

– As the name suggests, colored contacts with enhancement tints enhance your natural eye color. They're best suited for people with light-colored eyes who want to make their natural eye color appear brighter and more stunning. For example, wearing blue enhancement-tinted contacts will make your eyes appear bluer if you have blue eyes. But these contacts won't make your eyes blue if you have brown eyes. Visibility – Visibility-tinted contacts are only lightly tinted, meaning they won't enhance or alter your natural eye color. The tint is only there to help you spot the contact in your contact lens case for easier handling during insertion or removal.

Colored contact designs differ widely by manufacturer. There are three basic graphic design parts in colored lenses:

Edge Line – That's the colored, outside edge of the contact lens. Studies show that a more defined edge line is associated with increased perceptions of attractiveness. But a more defined edge line provides a more dramatic look and might not be what you're looking for. Some contact lenses feature a more gradual edge line and tend to look more natural.

– That's the colored, outside edge of the contact lens. Studies show that a more defined edge line is associated with increased perceptions of attractiveness. But a more defined edge line provides a more dramatic look and might not be what you're looking for. Some contact lenses feature a more gradual edge line and tend to look more natural. Base – The base is the graphic design that covers the iris of your eye. Base designs vary greatly. Some are subtle to emulate a natural eye color, and others are more dramatic such as theatrical and Halloween styles.

– The base is the graphic design that covers the iris of your eye. Base designs vary greatly. Some are subtle to emulate a natural eye color, and others are more dramatic such as theatrical and Halloween styles. Optical – The optical portion is the center covering your cornea, the area of your eye that you look out with. In cosplay or Halloween lenses, this is the portion of the lens that is used for a cat-eye or other specialty looks.

Colored contact lenses are available in extended wear, monthly, bi-weekly, and daily disposable. They can be ordered with or without vision correction. Contact lenses without vision correction are called Plano.

Are colored contact lenses safe?

Yes, colored contact lenses are safe if you care for them properly and use them as prescribed. Not practicing the proper hygiene guidelines can harm your eyes by increasing the risk of exposure to bacteria. Make sure to pay a visit to your eye care professional for an updated prescription when you experience eyestrain or notice blurriness.

Also, purchase only U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)-approved contact lenses from a retailer like Lens.com that only sells FDA-approved contacts. Sadly, some retailers sell contact lenses that do not meet the strict quality requirements established by the FDA. These lenses can cause severe injury and even blindness.

Colored weekly and monthly lenses can be used throughout the established wearing schedule with daily disinfection and storage upon removal. Once applied to the eye, you can wear the lenses for about eight to 12 hours, depending on the brand and guidance from your eye doctor. Make sure you also check the packaging for manufacturer recommendations. Even if you only wear your lenses once, they must be discarded after the recommended period to avoid bacterial infections.

Never share contact lenses with others. You might expose yourself or others to harmful bacteria or ill-fitting lenses and could risk permanently damaging your eyes.

Do I need a prescription for colored contact lenses?

Colored contact lenses come in different sizes and must be fit for your eye by an eye care professional. An ill-fitting contact lens can cause corneal abrasions, ulcers, eye infections, and even vision loss. The FDA requires any retailer shipping contact lenses to a U.S. address to verify the patient's prescription with the prescriber, often an eye doctor.

Retailers such as Lens.com can only sell you contact lenses you are already wearing successfully. Once you have a prescription for colored contact lenses, take it home to search online for the best deal at a retailer you trust, and you can save big over brick-and-mortar store pricing.

Lens.com put together a list of popular colored contact lenses. Check with your eye doctor to see if these lenses are right for you. Two brands of colored contact lenses stand out for their quality:

Air Optix Colors is a monthly disposable contact lens with 12 gorgeous colors that enhance your natural eye color. These contacts combine beautiful color with high oxygen flow silicone hydrogel for clear, white, and healthy-looking eyes. Air Optix Colors give you a stunning yet completely natural effect, thanks to Alcon's innovative three-in-one color technology. This technology features an inner ring for brightness and depth, a primary color for eye color enhancement, and an outer ring for definition.

is a monthly disposable contact lens with 12 gorgeous colors that enhance your natural eye color. These contacts combine beautiful color with high oxygen flow silicone hydrogel for clear, white, and healthy-looking eyes. Air Optix Colors give you a stunning yet completely natural effect, thanks to Alcon's innovative three-in-one color technology. This technology features an inner ring for brightness and depth, a primary color for eye color enhancement, and an outer ring for definition. FreshLook ColorBlends is a bi-weekly disposable contact lens that comes in 12 uniquely natural-looking colors. These contacts are the first to blend three colors into one lens for a subtle and natural look. These contacts are made of hydrogel and provide superior comfort and stay moist throughout the day. FreshLook ColorBlends are a great colored contact lens option for people who want only subtly to enhance their natural eye color.

How much are colored contact lenses?

Colored contact lenses often come in six lenses per box, which is a six-month supply. Check the most current prices on colored contact lenses, such as FreshLook ColorBlends contact lenses, and Air Optix Colors at Lens.com for the most competitive price.

How to choose the best-colored contact lenses

When choosing the best-colored contact lenses for you, there are many factors to consider. These include how dark your irises are, your skin tone, and your hair color. Ultimately, however, the best color and design for you will depend on the look you want to achieve.

Colored contact lenses for light eyes. If your irises (the colored part of your eye) are naturally light in color, you can stick with a light color to change or enhance your look but keep a natural feel. If you want to go dramatic, choose a color much darker or more brilliant than your own. Darker colors on light eyes can tend to wash out your face. Consider your skin tone, hair color, makeup, and eye color when selecting your colored contacts.

If your irises (the colored part of your eye) are naturally light in color, you can stick with a light color to change or enhance your look but keep a natural feel. If you want to go dramatic, choose a color much darker or more brilliant than your own. Darker colors on light eyes can tend to wash out your face. Consider your skin tone, hair color, makeup, and eye color when selecting your colored contacts. Colored contact lenses for dark eyes. If your irises are dark, you'll need to be more choosey about your color. It can be a shock at first when trying very light lenses. For a more natural and subtle look, stick with a lens slightly lighter or more closely resembling your natural color. If you wear makeup, especially in dark colors, it will make your light eye color stand out even more. To tone this difference down, you may want to wear makeup more closely matching your skin tone. Some dark eyes can be stunning in light colors, but it might take some trial and error to find the right color.

When choosing colored contact lenses, always choose colors that go well with your skin tone. This is the key to maximizing the color of your contact lenses and creating the best possible look.

Here are some guidelines you can follow when choosing colored contact lenses based on your skin tone:

Light or fair complexion. If you have light skin, opt for contact lenses in shades of blue or gray. These colors will make your eyes appear more vibrant and add allure to your look. Shades like aqua blue, dark blue, light gray, and mist gray are great choices.

If you have light skin, opt for contact lenses in shades of blue or gray. These colors will make your eyes appear more vibrant and add allure to your look. Shades like aqua blue, dark blue, light gray, and mist gray are great choices. Medium or tan complexion. If you have medium or tanned skin, you have a variety of colors to choose from. You can wear contact lenses in shades of green, such as lime green, gemstone green, and opal. You can also wear contact lenses in shades of blue and violet.

If you have medium or tanned skin, you have a variety of colors to choose from. You can wear contact lenses in shades of green, such as lime green, gemstone green, and opal. You can also wear contact lenses in shades of blue and violet. Warm or dark complexion. If you have warm-colored skin, the best shades of contact lenses for you include honey, hazel, chocolate brown, light brown, and other similar shades.

If you want only subtly to enhance your natural eye color, opt for enhancement-tinted contacts in the color of your iris. These contacts define the edge of your iris and deepen its natural color. If you want to change your natural eye color completely, choose opaque-tinted contacts in your color of choice.

It's not just your skin color that you need to think about when choosing colored contact lenses; you also need to consider your hair color. Here are some tips to remember.

Light or blonde hair. If you have blonde hair, contact lenses in bright shades will do wonders for your look. You can wear brightly colored contact lenses in green, blue, violet, and gray shades, and almost any color suits an individual with blonde hair.

If you have blonde hair, contact lenses in bright shades will do wonders for your look. You can wear brightly colored contact lenses in green, blue, violet, and gray shades, and almost any color suits an individual with blonde hair. Brown hair. If your hair is any shade of brown, choose contact lenses in shades of green or brown. Any of these shades will look great on you.

If your hair is any shade of brown, choose contact lenses in shades of green or brown. Any of these shades will look great on you. Black or dark-colored hair. Like individuals with blonde hair, those with black or dark-colored hair also have a wide range of colored contact lenses to choose from. You can go with shades of green, bright shades of purple and violet, and even dark shades of brown.

It can be helpful to search online for photos of users like you who have tried different colors and what their results look like.

Tips for buying colored contact lenses online

If you're looking to try colored contact lenses for the first time, especially if you've never worn contacts before, it's best to be well prepared before you visit with your eye care professional. Here are Lens.com's tips for buying colored contact lenses online:

Research colors. There are so many colors and graphic design options that you might be overwhelmed about where to look first. You can start by asking family and friends if they wear contacts or colored contacts and ask for their insights. Some manufacturers have a virtual try-on tool for colored contacts that might help when selecting your color. You can also search social media for influencers who have tried colored contacts and have the same eye, skin, and hair tone to see what looked best on them. Get an eye exam. Schedule an eye exam and ask for a colored contact lens fitting. Your eye care professional will provide your contact lens prescription at the end of your contact lens fitting, thanks to the Fairness to Contact Lens Consumers Act. If you experience issues getting your prescription from your eye doctor, Lens.com customer service might be able to obtain your prescription. Search online for the best deal. It's best to stick to your prescription provided by your eye doctor and search for that brand online. Be sure to use colored contacts that the FDA approves to avoid damaging your eyes. Compare pricing based on quantity. Look for online retailers that have been in business a long time and are reputable. Lens.com is the longest-running online retailer of contact lenses and has excellent reviews. Once you get your lenses. Check your packing slip and contact lens boxes to ensure you've received the correct product. Once you've tried your product for a while and want to change your color, there's no need to get a new prescription as long as you stick with the same contact lenses and select a different eye color.

If you want to try colored contact lenses for the first time, consult your eye care professional for more information. Be sure to use lenses that are FDA-approved. All of the colored contacts found on Lens.com are FDA-approved.

About Lens.com

Founded in 1995, Lens.com, Inc. is the nation's 2nd largest online retailer for contact lenses, offering consumers all the popular brands of contact lenses at wholesale prices with convenient quick delivery. The company provides competitive pricing, convenience, personalized customer service, and online eye exam through its easy-to-use website www.Lens.com and its toll-free telephone number "1-800 LENS.COM" (1-800-536-7266). Lens.com is a privately-held U.S. corporation based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Contact: Janet Webster

888-812-9480, [email protected]

SOURCE Lens.com, Inc.