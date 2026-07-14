Are D, LPRO, INVE, GBTG Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D)'s sale to NextEra Energy, Inc. for 0.8138 shares of NextEra for each share of Dominion. If you are a Dominion shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO)'s sale to ANV Group Holdings Ltd. for $3.15 per share. If you are an Open Lending shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Identiv, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: INVE)'s sale of its IoT business operating assets and its Thai subsidiary to Trackonomy Systems, Inc. If you are an Identiv shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG)'s sale to Long Lake Management for $9.50 per share in cash. If you are a Global Business shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP