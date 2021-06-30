Are Delta-8 Carts Safe? Latest The Cannabis Radar Podcast Explains

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivan Green of The Cannabis Radar recently talked about the safety of delta-8 THC products, especially delta-8 carts. He talked about precautions to take when buying delta-8 carts. Ivan Green said, "There are a lot of CBD brands in the market that are jumping on to catch the delta-8 craze, so it's important to research the brands to know if they are legit or not."

Eva Cordin of Theislandnow recently wrote a roundup on this subject: https://theislandnow.com/blog-112/delta-8-thc-cartridge and explained what you should look for before buying a delta-8 cart.

Are Delta 8 carts safe? This is one question many who wish to use delta-8 THC Carts ask. The answer to this question is not as straightforward as it should be. This is because many factors influence the quality of hemp products. So the safety of a Delta 8 cart will depend on the brand that you go for. Let us review the factors.

The ingredients that the cartridge contains are very important. If the ingredients inside the cartridge are unsafe, you will be compromising your lungs. How do you spot unsafe ingredients? Avoid products with cartridges that contain nicotine and synthetic cannabinoids.

Synthetic cannabinoids are illegal and have a stronger effect on the user. Cannabis vaporizers also have synthetic cannabis that causes adverse reactions and leads to serious health challenges that may even lead to cardiac arrest, or in worst-case scenarios, death.

Another unsafe ingredient you should avoid when shopping for delta 8 carts is Propylene Glycol. This substance is widely used as a food additive, but it turns into harmful gas when heated. So much so that many manufacturers have moved away from using Propylene Glycol.

Last but not least is the use of natural preservatives. Natural preservatives may work for other products, but they are bad for Delta 8 THC in vapes. Take Vitamin E, for example. If the oil is used in food, it nourishes health, but when converted to gas form and inhaled, it impairs lung functions.

When shopping for Delta-8 carts, make sure you read the label carefully to ascertain the ingredients contained therein. If the cart contains natural preservatives, Propylene Glycol, or synthetic cannabinoids, stay away from such brands.

To ensure the safety of your delta-8 carts; When shopping for safe carts, keep your eye open for carts that contain vape oils with hemp-based ingredients. You want to look for labels with the following information, carrier oils, terpenes, or FDA-approved sweeteners and additives. Delta 8 carts are safe, provided the one you go for contains quality vape oil devoid of synthetic cannabinoids or harmful chemicals like Propylene Glycol.

