Are Female Entrepreneurs More Successful Than Males? Data Says "Yes!"

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While it's no surprise that men own more businesses than women, some studies suggest their revenues and job creation rates apparently lag behind their female peers. That's part of a larger analysis conducted by FitSmallBusiness.com, the digital business publication.

More than 75 percent of businesses are male-owned, so it might logically follow that men are more successful entrepreneurs than women. But data analyzed by FitSmallBusiness.com suggests that in reality, women tend to be more effective leaders, they create more jobs, have a larger appetite for growth, and significantly improve startup company performance. When you consider all the statistics, women entrepreneurs outperformed male entrepreneurs.

HERE is the full list of reasons why women are better entrepreneurs than men.

The publication researched and analyzed data from key sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau; Dow Jones, the Harvard Business Review, and others, to provide readers with these 5 reasons why women entrepreneurs are more successful than men:

5 AREAS WHERE FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS ARE BETTER THAN MEN

1) Female-Owned Firms Generate Higher Revenues

2) Female-Owned Firms Create More Jobs Than Their Male-Owned Peers

3) Women Executives Significantly Improve Startup Company Performance

4) Women Are More Effective in Senior Leadership Roles

5) Women Have a Larger Appetite for Growth

"There are a number of measures that suggest women are better at providing investment returns and creating new jobs than their male counterparts," says Eric Noe, Editor-in-Chief, FitSmallBusiness.com.

