Are Freedom Pods the Answer to Taking the County Back from the Radical Left?

WARRENTON, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having lost the presidency, the House of Representatives and the Senate, what can Republicans and other concerned people do to restore the liberties lost in the process?

Tom DeWeese, president of the American Policy Center, a grassroots action and education foundation dedicated to the promotion of free enterprise and limited government regulations over commerce and individuals, says they need to stop depending on one person — one icon — to lead them forward and take responsibility into their own hands by forming Freedom Pods in their communities. By Freedom Pods he means joining forces with a collection of local officials and citizens who share their values.

DeWeese says, "For several decades the radical left has been dedicated in its efforts to organize at every level of government while advocates of limited government failed to do the required 'dirty work' of local organization and activism to protect our freedoms. We gave the left a pretty clear playing field to organize and seize control, and now we are suffering under the result. For the dedicated left, no position was too small. No appointed board was ignored. When was the last time local conservative activists cared about positions like city attorney? Yet these are the very officials who are enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown policies, dictated by governors and mayors."

He continues, "After witnessing this current election crisis, don't you wish people with conservative values had been interested in gaining positions on the local Board of Elections? Local government is now infested with planners, NGOs, and federal agencies dictating policies. And the only reason they have power and influence now is because the left fought to elect representatives who then gave it to them. So, if you want to transform your community into a Freedom Pod you must start from scratch."

DeWeese outlines five steps for creating local Freedom Pods.

No. 1: Research the players at City Hall and the planning groups and NGOs operating in your city to see what programs they are promoting and how they are funded.

No. 2: Build a team that includes researchers, watchers who agree to attend every public meeting, a strategist who will use the research to lead the team, agitators who will speak out at meetings, victims who will share ways city policies will damage them, people who will reach out to media, activists who will carry signs, protest in front of City Hall and pack Council Chambers and a social media team to develop a website and get the word out.

No. 3: Take Legal Action by utilizing Section 1983 of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

No. 4: Build a Campaign by creating an effective precinct organization in every neighborhood.

No. 5: Build a Grading System, a 1 to 10 point scorecard on how well elected officials are defending liberty. Send the scorecard to the news media and post it on social media.

Credentials: Tom DeWeese is president of the American Policy Center and author of three books including Now Tell Me I was Wrong, ERASE, and Sustainable, the WAR on Free Enterprise, Private Property, and Individuals. He is a speaker and nationally recognized property rights advocate who has debated at Cambridge University. DeWeese has been featured by Fox News, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the Washington Times, and other media nationwide.

